How to Choose (and Use!) the Best Facial Serum for You

Getty
Erin Lukas
May 05, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

If you are the proud owner of a medicine cabinet stocked with serums but have no idea on what the skincare product actually does or how you’re supposed to use it, you’re not alone. Like a non-absorbent makeup sponge, serums are full of contradictions: they’re moisturizing, but shouldn’t replace your moisturizer, and some formulas are oily, but they’re not classified as face oils.

Confused? Us too. We turned to dermatologist Dr. S. Manjula Jegasothy, MD, CEO, and founder of Miami Skin Institute to break down what serums are, how the product should be used, and what formulas are best for your skin type.

RELATED: 8 Things You Never Knew About Fillers

So, What Is a Serum?

 Serums are like a shot for the skin. They’re packed with potent anti-aging ingredients like retinol and vitamin C, and blended with non-oil based agents, which is what makes formulas moisturizing. “Facial serums employ synthetic substances such as silicone and glycerin to produce the thin texture and slippery feel of a serum without utilizing pore-clogging, heavy, ingredients such as shea butter or jojoba oil,” says Dr. Jegasothy.

How Do You Use Serums In Your Skincare Routine?

Treat serums as the grand finale in your skincare routine. Dr. Jegasothy says to apply them after the rest of your products, right before you start on your makeup. “If you are applying other skincare products over serums, your face may start to appear too shiny, particularly as the day goes on,” she says.

To apply serums, Dr. Jegasothy recommends using clean finger tips as you would with other products, and adopting light upward strokes. As with eye creams, she says to pay careful attention when using serums around the eye area. "Applying anything to the eye area should be done very gently, in a patting method," explains Dr. Jegasothy. "Do not ever rub creams or serums into the eye area as it can break delicate capillaries situated under the thin eyelid skin, which can then cause under eye circles later."

VIDEO: 5 Skin Treatments Dermatologists Say Are a Waste of Money

How Do I Pick the Right Serum?

When serum shopping Dr. Jegasothy recommends considering brands that have good reputations, clinically test their products, and divulge their ingredient list. If they have high ingredient concentrations, the better. 

In terms of actual ingredients, if you have oily skin she suggests choosing a serum with salicylic acid and/or glycolic acid. For dry complexions, look for formulas that incorporate hydrating proteins such as hyaluronic acid that attract water to the skin. While aging, dull, or combination skin will benefit from serums with both vitamin C and retinoids. 

These Under $25 Serums Will Make You Believe in Skincare Miracles
<p>Yes To Grapefruit Correct &amp; Repair Dark Spot Correcting Serum&nbsp;</p>
Yes To Grapefruit Correct & Repair Dark Spot Correcting Serum 

If you find yourself saying “Out dark spot!” at your complexion in the mirror, this brightening serum is your skin’s antidote. A trio of grapefruit, white tea, and mulberry repairs and minimizes signs of damage.

Courtesy
Yes To $20 SHOP NOW
<p>The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5</p>
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

There’s nothing ordinary about this serum. Your skin will love drinking up its hydrating hyaluronic acid-packed formula that costs less than the lunch you ordered on Seamless.

Courtesy
The Ordinary $7 SHOP NOW
<p>Pixi By Petra Hydrating Milky Serum&nbsp;</p>
Pixi By Petra Hydrating Milky Serum 

A glass of milk is supposed to do the body good, but a nourishing serum will work wonders for the skin. Pixi’s Milky Serum is loaded with rosehip oil and vitamins to instantly re-plump complexions to look more radiant and firm.

Courtesy
Pixi $24 SHOP NOW
<p>No7 Protect &amp; Perfect Advanced Serum&nbsp;</p>
No7 Protect & Perfect Advanced Serum 

Fine lines, wrinkles, and dark circles are no match for this cult-favorite drugstore serum. 

Courtesy
No7 $25 SHOP NOW
<p>Lumene Bright Now Vitamin C BB Serum&nbsp;</p>
Lumene Bright Now Vitamin C BB Serum 

Get a serum that can do both. In addition to its natural ani-oxidants protecting skin against signs of aging, this formula also doubles as a colorless BB cream that minimizes pores and gives skin a matte surface for makeup application. 

Courtesy
Lumene $22 SHOP NOW
<p>Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Serum&nbsp;</p>
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Serum 

Proof that drugstore buys can work just as well as their luxe counterparts: Neutrogena's retinol-filled age-fighting treatment. 

Courtesy
Neutrogena $18 SHOP NOW
1 of 6

Advertisement

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!