10 Ways to Treat Your Skin Like a Derm Would

Want gorgeous skin? It’s time to start thinking like a dermatologist. While you can’t see your skin doc for every bump and blemish, you can impress them at your next appointment by going back to the basics. Rather than complicate your life with fancy formulas packed with ingredients you can’t even pronounce, do as the pros do and focus on the essentials. By simply switching to a gentle cleanser, sticking to a daily regimen, and eating healthier foods, you can achieve the healthy glow you’ve always dreamed of. Click through our gallery now for more expert-approved ways to treat your complexion.

PHOTOS: 10 Ways to Treat Your Skin Like a Derm