Why You Get Those Armpit Bumps After Shaving

Image zoom J. Márquez/Stocksy

Whenever I shave my armpits, I expect to do a lot of care-free arm raising like the women in razor ads and summer stock photos. In reality, I never throw my hands up in the air or wave them because I always end up with a bunch of tiny bumps on my underarms.

While I make sure to regularly exfoliate and don't shave everyday to prevent razor burn, my armpits still have a cactus-like texture that's also slightly discolored from the rest of my skin. So, what gives? I turned to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Shari Sperling to get some answers.

What Causes Bumps On Your Underarms?

It turns out how you shave is just as important as how often you do it. Dr. Sperling says that incorrect technique can cause bumps. "Many people shave against the direction of the hair for a smoother shave, but you should go with the grain, not against it to prevent irritation," she explains.

Taking your razor to your underarms when your skin is dry can also lead to irritation. Wetting the skin with warm water will open up the pores, and applying soap or shaving gel to the area will moisturize the hair, Afterwards, Dr. Sperling suggests rinsing the skin with cool water to close the pores again.

Oh, and don't forget to change your razor to make sure it's clean.

RELATED: How to Wax For a High-Cut One Piece

How Do You Get Rid of Redness?

If do you experience redness on your underarm area, Dr. Sperling says cutting back to shaving just a few times a week can help calm skin. She also suggests using benzoyl peroxide on the area to reverse inflammation.

VIDEO: 5 Inexpensive At-Home Hair Removal Products

What About Those Flesh-Colored Bumps?

Irritation isn't the only thing that causes uneven skin texture. Ingrown hairs can cause bumps, too. Dr. Sperling suggests using an exfoliating cleanser to shed the dead skin cells from the area and even out pores so that those ingrown hairs surface.

Ok, So What About Discoloration?

If you find that the skin under your arms is slightly darker than the rest of your body, discoloration can also be the result of inflammation. "Pigmentation happens from irritation, so if you keep rubbing and shaving it will continue or worsen," says Dr. Sperling. "Changing your shaving habits can help prevent this. You could also have a different allergy to your deodorant, soap, or shaving cream that could be contributing to this, so be sure to use products designed for sensitive skin."

Given what Dr. Sperling told me, it sounds like even though I don't shave everyday, I still use my razor too often. If you can relate, try cutting back — hopefully, our skin will improve by the time fall rolls around and we have to put our armpits away.