There are many great debates in life: We decide where to eat lunch, between wearing heels or flats, and whether or not to eat that piece of chocolate. For anyone who suffers from acne, one of those great debates is liquid versus powder foundation. Most people choose what's easiest to apply for them, or what they're accustomed to, but I wanted to break down the pros and cons of both when it comes to covering acne.

Powder foundations is usually applied with a brush or sponge. It is generally best for light to medium coverage. Powder can be great at helping absorb oil, and usually stays on longer than its liquid counterpart. However, when it comes to concealing redness, it's usually not as effective. Concealer may be the trick to getting that full coverage. Unfortunately, when powder is applied over concealer, it can remove some of the concealer underneath. Powder isn't great at covering texture or pitted scars, however because it does help conceal color and shadows, it can help make uneven skin texture look less severe. On the bright side, powder is generally easier to apply, and since it is usually a lighter coverage, can look more natural. It feels less heavy on the skin, and for most acne suffers provides great everyday wear.

Liquid foundation is usually the best option for covering facial dents. It can be applied using a brush, sponge, or fingers. Liquid foundation gives a more full coverage, and depending on the formulation, can cover both color and texture. Unfortunately, it also has a tendency to settle into lines, and, if too much is applied, it looks heavy or cakey. Liquid foundation varies greatly between formulas, but usually leaves skin a bit more dewy or oily looking. This can make foundation look natural for those with dry skin, but if applied over oily skin it could give a greasier appearance. It can also soak into the skin, which could create more bacterial growth and oil. Dacian can be fantastic for those who need for coverage, or for special events, but can also be messy and difficult for everyday use. It is also a bit harder to blend for those who are beginners.

Personally, I like to use an even amount of both foundation options. I apply powder over liquid foundation to add coverage and to stop the transfer or oils. Don't forget to check out this post on how to clean your makeup brushes. Whether you use powder or liquid, clean brushes are essential to great skin!

