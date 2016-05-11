One of Your Favorite Makeup Brands Wants to Help the Men in Your Life 

Hourglass Cosmetics is the most recent brand to reveal they're making an active effort to cater to men's skin-care needs. According to an exclusive report from Hollywood Reporter, the brand will offer skin-care services and consultations for men.

The brand's founder and CEO, Carisa Janes, says in the report that she's been making products for her male friends for years. She just never brought any of it to the marketplace. Until now. And it gets better: you don't have to wait very long to experience the services. Hourglass will begin offering men's skin-care services on May 15 in an attempt to, according to Janes, help "demystify complexion options for men." They're calling the service H x Hourglass.

In addition to addressing men's skincare needs, H x Hourglass will also do brow consults.

This news comes just after David Beckham's announcement to launch a men's skin-care line in collaboration with Biotherm Homme. Ryan Seacrest, who's working with Dr. Harold Lancer, is also set to debut a men's skin-care line later this year. This also follows in the footsteps of Rob Lowe, who launched his men's line, Profile 4 Men, at Nordstrom in fall 2015.

So far, it seems like it's only being offered at the flagship in Venica, CA, but we'll keep you posted as soon as we hear anything else.