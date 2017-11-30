7 Holiday Movie & Face Mask Pairings for Your Next Binge Session

Erin Lukas
Nov 30, 2017

If you have time off during the holidays, there’s no better opportunity to do what’s really important: firing up your Netflix, Amazon, and HBO GO queues and binge-watching your favorite festive films. Partaking in a movie night this season? No marathon is complete without the right facial mask. Since you’re going to be in chill mode posted up on the couch for the evening, it’s the perfect time to give your skin some extra attention.

Here, we’ve rounded up complimentary movie and face mask cocktails to indulge in over the holidays.

Home Alone + L'Oréal Paris Pure-Clay Mask Detox & Brighten 

Let’s face it: We’re not all that different from Kevin. When we realize we’re home alone, one of the first things we do is order a pizza, too, because there’s no sharing required. However, too much greasy food can clog your pores. As you watch the kid rig up booby traps to protect your house from the neighborhood robbers and wait for your own pie to arrive, treat your skin to pore clearing clay mask.

L'Oreal Paris $10
A Christmas Story + GLAMGLOW YOUTHMUD Tinglexfoliate Treatment

Since Ralphie didn’t actually shoot his eye out, Flick undeniably had it worse by being forced to lick a freezing flagpole. GLAMGLOW’s exfoliating facial treatment has the same tingle-inducing effect without the painful aftermath you experience when your tongue is stuck on a frozen pole.

Glamglow $69
The Grinch + Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold MaskPure Luxury Lift & Firm Mask 

This is one gift that the Grinch would definitely steal from under your tree. Along with making your holiday movie marathon extra fancy, a 24K gold mask will make your skin glow like the light emitting from your TV screen.

Peter Thomas Roth $80
Scrooged + Sisley Paris Black Rose Cream Mask 

Dark circles and tired eyes are a dead giveaway that you were up all night being haunted. Hide that you stayed up late binge-watching holiday movies by taking preventive measures with a mask during your marathon. Packed with red vine extract and black rose, Sisley’s formula brightens dull, tired complexions.

Sisley $162
Snow Day + Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Hydrating Modeling Mask 

Spending too much time outside in the snow is going to show on your skin. Beat the winter blues by treating your complexion to a hydrating mask packed with nourishing hyaluronic acid while streaming this flick that will bring you back to your school days.

Dr. Dennis Gross $46
Love Actually + Yes To Cucumbers Calming Paper Mask

Few holiday films are as heartwarming—and tear-inducing like Love Actually. Since a good cry will wipe away a cream mask before it has the chance to work its magic, opt for one of the sheet variety that’s soaked with soothing ingredients like cucumber to calm the redness from the waterworks.

Yes To $3
ELF + Lush Cup O' Coffee Face And Body Mask

The only thing Buddy the Elf hates more than someone badmouthing Santa is coffee. If you don’t have an affinity for syrup and soda like Will Ferrell’s character from this beloved holiday film, a coffee-based face mask with exfoliate and give your skin just as much energy as Buddy’s sugar-based diet.

Lush $12

