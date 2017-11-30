7 Holiday Movie & Face Mask Pairings for Your Next Binge Session

20th Century Fox Film Corp.; Mary Evans/Universal Pictures; Courtesy of The Everett Collection
If you have time off during the holidays, there’s no better opportunity to do what’s really important: firing up your Netflix, Amazon, and HBO GO queues and binge-watching your favorite festive films. Partaking in a movie night this season? No marathon is complete without the right facial mask. Since you’re going to be in chill mode posted up on the couch for the evening, it’s the perfect time to give your skin some extra attention.
Here, we’ve rounded up complimentary movie and face mask cocktails to indulge in over the holidays.
VIDEO: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Skincare Products
1 of 7 20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy of The Everett Collection; Courtesy
Home Alone + L'Oréal Paris Pure-Clay Mask Detox & Brighten
Advertisement
2 of 7 MGM/Courtesy of The Everett Collection; Courtesy
A Christmas Story + GLAMGLOW YOUTHMUD Tinglexfoliate Treatment
3 of 7 Courtesy of The Everett Collection; Courtesy
The Grinch + Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold MaskPure Luxury Lift & Firm Mask
Advertisement
4 of 7 Paramount/Courtesy of The Everett Collection; Courtesy
Scrooged + Sisley Paris Black Rose Cream Mask
Advertisement
5 of 7 Paramount/Courtesy of The Everett Collection; Courtesy
Snow Day + Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Hydrating Modeling Mask
Advertisement
6 of 7 Mary Evans/Universal Pictures/Courtesy of The Everett Collection; Courtesy
Love Actually + Yes To Cucumbers Calming Paper Mask
Advertisement