Stock Up on the Top-Rated Pimple Patches Shoppers Call “Tiny Miracles” While They’re Marked Down

What did we do before the proliferation of skincare patches? Like really, I feel a mild sense of panic and urgency when I run out of pimple patches or nose strips. So when I buy Hero Cosmetics' Original Mighty Patch or Nose Pore Strips, I do it in bulk. Without a doubt, it is a product I will end up using eventually — probably in the near future, too.

If you are anything like me, or the thousands of shoppers that have given the line's products a five-star rating, now is the time to get your Hero Cosmetics shopping done. On July 12 and 13, all Mighty Patch products are 20 percent off for Amazon Prime Day.

There are seven total products in the Mighty Patch line: a customizable mega face patch, dark spot dots, invisible acne dots, early stage zits dots, a large rectangular patch, nose pore strip, and the original acne sticker. Although each of these serves their own purpose, I would particularly recommend the last two.

These nose strips are a scientific marvel. The slightly see-through nose patch is an immediately gratifying yet gross treatment. Parts of the strip that are removing impurities turn white, so you can literally see your pores being cleaned out. When I peel off my Mighty Patch Nose Strips, my pores are immediately smaller and cleaner. It really is a one-size-fits-all solution thanks to its superb flexibility that can accommodate every individual's unique nose shape. It's optimal for overnight use to give the strip a full eight hours to pull out as much gunk as possible, but in a pinch, I've left it on for a few hours and still seen results.

One of the thousands of five-star reviewers wrote, "I am so shocked at the amount it pulls out of your skin." Another went into this skeptically: "I doubted this product a little bit because it seemed too good to be true. But… [Mighty Patch Nose] pulled so much oil and gunk out of my skin. After one use, my nose looks so much clearer and my pores are less noticeable."

According to five-star ratings, the Original Mighty Patch has at least 70,000 fans on Amazon. The pimple dots are made from a hydrocolloid material that decongests the blemish, and covers the area to prevent picking and making it worse; as a person who can't help themselves from picking at any and all zits, that last part is really important and helpful. When I have a Mighty Patch on, regardless of how much I run my finger over it, my blemish will not balloon or become a messy, picked scab.

One five-star Amazon shopper marveled, "I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life… Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick."

Another 47-year-old shopper who has experienced cystic acne for 12 years finally tried these after dealing with "the worst zit" of their life. "The Mighty Patch was able to drain the zit and keep it draining so it couldn't close and refill and get big and angry."

I, along with dozens of other shoppers, will also tell you that while there is now a proliferation of pimple patches on the market, the Original Mighty Patch is the cream of the crop; it's efficient, sticky enough to last hours, and the size is perfect. If you are a repeat buyer and go through sheets of these a month, like I do, consider spending $18 (down from $22) for the 72 patch pack.