People Are Calling This $16 Oil "Liquid Happiness" for Cystic Acne, Dry Spots, and Wrinkles
The amount of buzzy skincare ingredients that promise youthful, radiant skin overnight is ever growing, but if there's one name that truly lives up to the hype, it's vitamin E. The skin-restoring nutrient offers a long list of benefits to aging skin, and is relatively affordable to keep in a daily regimen. Case in point: The widely-loved Health Priority Vitamin E Oil is on sale for $16 ahead of Black Friday with code 20INSTYLEHP.
If you've yet to gift your skin the powers of vitamin E, here's why this limited-time deal is so appealing: As Joshua Zeichner, M.D., the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, previously told InStyle, "while vitamin E is working to neutralize free radical damage to protect skin from UV light exposure, it is also brightening and evening out skin tone." That's not all — it also works wonders on scars, cystic acne, dry spots, dark spots, and fine lines, to name a few.
Shop now: $16 with code 20INSTYLEHP (Originally $20); amazon.com
The "magic in a bottle" oil has over 6,200 shoppers hooked on it's lightning fast results, with many claiming it's become an "irreplaceable" part of their skincare routine. These thousands of fans have witnessed massive differences on a variety of concerns, including "painful and extremely embarrassing acne," flaky dry spots, forehead wrinkles, and crows feet. A licensed esthetician in the reviews even coined it "liquid happiness," saying its "taken the top spot" as their favorite vitamin E oil.
"I rarely ever need to see my esthetician any more," wrote one user. "My skin is soft, and dry spots have disappeared. I have very few wrinkles now and owe it all to this vitamin E oil. I am 62 years young and will keep this as my number one facial product forever."
"I had three very deeply dry spots on my face that would not heal despite me using lotion (and breaking out with acne on top of the dry spots)," shared another. "They were becoming so bad, they almost looked like burns and were painful. I started using the oil on the spots at night and within two weeks they were completely healed. No breakouts and no issues. After three months of struggling, my oily skin loves it."
Don't miss your chance to snag this early Black Friday deal on the Health Priority Vitamin E Oil. Use 20INSTYLEHP at checkout to bring the price down to $16.