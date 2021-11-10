People Are Calling This $16 Oil "Liquid Happiness" for Cystic Acne, Dry Spots, and Wrinkles

If you've yet to gift your skin the powers of vitamin E, here's why this limited-time deal is so appealing: As Joshua Zeichner, M.D., the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, previously told InStyle, "while vitamin E is working to neutralize free radical damage to protect skin from UV light exposure, it is also brightening and evening out skin tone." That's not all — it also works wonders on scars, cystic acne, dry spots, dark spots, and fine lines, to name a few.