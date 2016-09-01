There's a Crystal for That: Why You Need Healing Crystals in Your Skincare Routine

Erin Lukas
Sep 01, 2016

There isn’t a single path to spiritual enlightenment. If practices like yoga and meditation aren’t doing the job in keeping you balanced, healing crystals are another approach to wellness that can help you cut the bad vibes. “Everything in the universe is some kind of vibrational energy,” explains Azalea Lee, crystal healer and founder of Place 8 Healing in L.A. “Even what we perceive as a solid object is really just a vibration as well. Crystals too emanate a vibrational energy with individual crystals resonating with different aspects that can support wellness and healing."

When it comes to choosing the best crystal for you, Lee suggests getting a reading with a healer who can help direct you to the crystals that would be most beneficial. If that isn’t an option, follow your instincts. “Otherwise, I suggest people choose the crystal or stone they are drawn to,” Lee says. “Even if people are choosing a stone on what they think is pure aesthetics, they are also being drawn to the stone for its metaphysical properties. In this way, people are connecting to their intuition and always choose the right stone for themselves.

The positive energy (ok, they’re sparkly and pretty too look at too) of the New Age practice has made its way to your vanity and medicine cabinet. These minerals not only impact your mind and temperament, they also have skincare benefits too. “Just like vitamins, our bodies also need minerals,” says Kristin Petrovich co-founder of Själ Skincare, a line of mineral and gemstone energy-infused products. “Since we’re made up of water, minerals, and tissue, they’re beneficial to our bodies and our skin. Our bone structure is actually a crystalline bone structure so we naturally resonate with stones, which all carry a frequency.”

Since the minerals have a higher frequency, they can literally travel towards weaker skin cells, to balance them, which make them extremely effective and powerful ingredients to target common skin issues such as redness and signs of aging. “There’s a few ways the minerals can be put into skincare products: they can be ground-up powders, colloidal, and in the case of oils, and they can be submerged with stones. We also program some products with gemstones’ frequencies.”

A great complexion and good vibes? Sounds like a total win-win. Here, we have ten skincare products infused with healing crystals to help your skincare routine reach a higher frequency.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Rose Quartz 

Rose quartz is not only the crystal of love that can help with boosting your self-esteem and self-worth, it's also considered a universal stone when included in skincare products, because it works to improve circulation and can calm every complexion. Washing up with a rose quartz-infused cleanser such as Själ Skincare Balans Deep Pore Cleanser will keep your skin balanced, and free of redness and irritation from the stress of a workday gone wrong, or a hot and humid heatwave. 

 

$70 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Amethyst

Anxious about an upcoming job interview or cute Tinder date? Amethyst can act as a calming mechanism to ease nerves. The ultimate way to completely feel zen: an end-of-day soak in the tub with Roques O'Neil's Therapie Himalayan Detox Salts, which are loaded with powered amethyst crystals. 

$66 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Tourmaline 

If your body and mind is in need of a detox, tourmaline is your BFF. The stone helps mend your mental well-being after suffering a hardship, and physically, can support circulation and water rentenion, which makes it a great anti-aging ingredient. The rotating head of Nurse Jamie Instant Uplift Facial Firming Beauty Tool facial massager, is covered with 24 precious tourmaline stones whose energy works to temporarily uplift and firm targeted areas from signs of aging like your neck or laugh lines. 

$69 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Citrine 

If the empending fall season has thrown a cloud over your sunny disposition, citrine is sunshine packed into a crystal. Since it's optimistic and has creative energy, it can be used to assist with seasonal depression and bring opportunity. This mask by Själ Skincare is packed with citrine along with other crystals including pearl, amethyst, and ruby to gently wipe away dull and tired skin cells to brighten your complexion. 

$165 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Malachite

Often considered the crystal of transformation, this green stone might be pretty, but it's also a deep energy cleaner and is often used for healing and bringing positive change, which can make it a powerful ingredient in skincare. In Sisley Paris' Eye Contour Mask, the stone is one of the treatment's firming ingredients to help minimize crow's feet. 

Sisley $145 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Sapphire 

This stone is one of healing, intuition, and logic to help you face and see difficult situations clearly. On the skincare front, sapphire can be a great ingredient to keep complexions smooth. Själ Skincare's Saphir Concentrate Anti-Aging Face Oil is infused with a sapphire and aquamarine duo that makes for powerful anti-aging facial treatment 

$175 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Ruby 

This berry colored stone helps you feel powerful, in control, and recharges your energy levels. On your skin, the crystal is great for curing your complexion's fatigue. Goldfaden MD's Doctor Scrub Ruby Crystal Microderm Exfoliator sloughs away dead skin cells to leave your skin fresh and recharged. 

$75 SHOP NOW

