5 Hand-Protecting Beauty Products for Winter

Erin Lukas
Nov 29, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

Faithfully applying your favorite eye cream at night is great, but in order to completely maximize your skincare routine you should also pay close attention to your hands—especially during the winter. The season's polar vortex winds and low temperatures can leave the skin dehydrated, and unfortunately, result in uneven texture and fine lines.

A cute pair of gloves is great, but in order to really protect your hands from winter's harmful effects, you’re going to need extra reinforcement. It’s time to up your regimen with a dose of nourishing ingredients that your skin craves.

Keep scrolling for our favorite products that will combat dryness brought on by frigid weather, and help reveal your best hands yet.

La Mer The Hand Treatment

Indulge dehydrated hands in a hand treatment that does both like La Mer's rich cream. The formula includes the brand's Skin Brightening Complex, which evens tone and texture, and the nutrient-rich Miracle Broth, which heals dry skin.  

Karuna Hydrating+ Hand Mask

If you're looking for a treatment that offers more hydration than the usual hand cream, this mask is your solution. Karuna's Hydrating+ Hand Mask deep conditions the skin with hyaluronic acid, peptides, and vitamins to reveal smoother, softer skin.

The Chemistry Brand Hand Chemistry Pro-Repair Skincare for Hands 

The Chemistry Brand's is the definition of a multitasking beauty product. The formula improves 8 signs of aging like firmness, elasticity, texture, and brightness, to name a few, on top of keeping hands smooth and hydrated. 

Lanolips Rose Hand Cream Everyday 

There's a reason that LanoLips' hand cream is a cult-favorite in Australia where the brand hails from. Its triple lanolin-backed formula instantly nourishes hands without leaving behind a greasy cast. Rose oil replenishes skin's antioxidants and leaves behind a pleasant subtle scent. 

Avene Cold Cream Hand Cream 

Enriched with the brand's Thermal Spring Water and glycerin, this non-greasy cream moisturizes dehydrated hands and protects them against damaging UV rays. 

