5 Hand-Protecting Beauty Products for Winter

Faithfully applying your favorite eye cream at night is great, but in order to completely maximize your skincare routine you should also pay close attention to your hands—especially during the winter. The season's polar vortex winds and low temperatures can leave the skin dehydrated, and unfortunately, result in uneven texture and fine lines.

A cute pair of gloves is great, but in order to really protect your hands from winter's harmful effects, you’re going to need extra reinforcement. It’s time to up your regimen with a dose of nourishing ingredients that your skin craves.

Keep scrolling for our favorite products that will combat dryness brought on by frigid weather, and help reveal your best hands yet.

