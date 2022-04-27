Hailey Bieber Spilled All of Her Beauty Secrets — and This Antioxidant-Rich Face Oil Is One of Them

Let's be real: We're all a little bit nosey. By that I mean, we're all itching to know what lies within celebrities' beauty cabinets. Luckily, Hailey Bieber recently gave us all a peek — the soon-to-be beauty mogul spilled her top 10 beauty secrets to Allure this month. And one recommendation not to be missed? "Always, and I do mean always, remember to double cleanse," she said. What's more, the Mara Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil was spotted right beside her.