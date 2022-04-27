Hailey Bieber Spilled All of Her Beauty Secrets — and This Antioxidant-Rich Face Oil Is One of Them
Let's be real: We're all a little bit nosey. By that I mean, we're all itching to know what lies within celebrities' beauty cabinets. Luckily, Hailey Bieber recently gave us all a peek — the soon-to-be beauty mogul spilled her top 10 beauty secrets to Allure this month. And one recommendation not to be missed? "Always, and I do mean always, remember to double cleanse," she said. What's more, the Mara Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil was spotted right beside her.
The super-rich oil features a mighty list of skin-loving ingredients that exfoliate, soften, and smooth stressed-out complexions with every use. Fruit enzymes such as papaya, pumpkin, pineapple, and grapefruit gently buff dull skin, spirulina and kelp offer youth-restoring benefits that slow down the aging process, and vitamin-packed chia and moringa hydrate to leave a natural, radiant glow.
Shop now: $58; amazon.com and credobeauty.com
Double cleansing is actually a vital part of any regimen. Not only does it rid your face of dirt, makeup, and excess oil from the day, but the products you apply after will sink into problem areas far more easily — especially if you follow another one of Bieber's tips: "Always use face tools for a spa night at home."
Don't stress — you don't need to commit to double cleansing twice a day. As Dr. Marnie Nussbaum, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, previously told InStyle, "double cleansing at night is the perfect balance to avoid over-cleansing and causing irritation, especially as you are not typically removing makeup in the morning." With that said, the two-step method of washing your face is incredibly simple: start with an oil-based cleanser, such as the Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil, to get the ball rolling, before finishing with a water-based formula.
By the way, even those with acne-prone skin can reap the oil's benefits; Mara formulated the cleanser to work across all skin types, and kept preservatives, synthetic fragrance, and parabens off the ingredient list.
Shop the Hailey Bieber-approved Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil for $58 at Amazon and Credo Beauty.