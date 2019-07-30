This Popular Japanese Skincare Line Uses a Unique Anti-Aging Formula to Keep Skin Plump

Image zoom hadalabotokyo_pl/Instagram

Japanese beauty has accumulated a cult following over the past few years thanks to one-of-a-kind skincare products that actually work. There are tons of Reddit threads, Facebook group posts, and Amazon reviews full of testimonials from people who claim that a Japanese skincare product changed their lives. Not to mention, there are statistics to prove it — just look at this lip balm from well-know J-beauty brand DHC that sells every three seconds, or this gel exfoliator that’s become a number one best-seller in Japan.

One brand that’s risen to the top of Japan’s most popular skincare lines is Hada Labo Tokyo, which was introduced to Asia in 2004. The brand, which claims to be Japan’s number one best-selling skincare line, is famously known for its specially formulated anti-aging products that are made with “super hyaluronic acid.” You may have heard that hyaluronic acid is an anti-aging superstar ingredient thanks to its hydrating abilities — it’s capable of holding up to 1,000 times its weight in water. That means it helps keep skin plump and supple while reducing wrinkles and improving overall skin texture.

Instead of using just one kind of hyaluronic acid in its products, Hada Labo actually uses three. Its “super” formula includes macro and micro hyaluronic acid, which keeps skin smooth and retains moisture both on the skin’s surface and below it, and hyaluronic acid plus, which the brand says “provides two times more hydration than regular hyaluronic acid.” A majority of Hada Labo’s products include this formula.

One of the brand’s most popular products on Amazon is the Skin Plumping Gel Cream, a combination of a serum and moisturizer meant to boost skin hydration, minimize fine lines and wrinkles, and restore skin elasticity.

“I bought this along with the anti-aging hydrator and use both in conjunction. I have always taken VERY good care of my skin — and I had used a very expensive line of products that cost upwards of $200 for years. I'm 68, and on social security now, so I can't afford the line I once could. I met a woman when out shopping and her face was absolutely glowing. I asked her what she used, and she told me about Hada Labo,” one shopper wrote. “I logged onto Amazon and bought the skin plumping gel cream. Within two days, I saw a difference so remarkable that I am returning for more products. This is my third day — and it just keeps getting better. I have actually seen lines diminish after just two days. My skin is firm and bouncy.”

All of Hada Labo’s products are paraben, fragrance, dye, and mineral oil-free, plus tons of them are under $20. Shop some of our favorites below, and check out more of Hada Labo on Amazon here.

