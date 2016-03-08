Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop by Juice Beauty Skin-Care Line Is Here! Get a Closer Look

Goop’s first skin-care line fine is finally here and the collection of everyday skin-care essentials Gwyneth Paltrow created in collaboration with Juice Beauty is everything a clean-living enthusiast could hope for—and more. Each product is not only all-natural, but cloaked in luxe black-and-white packaging that is as minimal as its organic botanical ingredients.

Paltrow’s idea to make her mark on the beauty world, following her wildly successful lifestyle site, came from watching her daughter Apple’s beauty experiments. A lack of governmental regulation on beauty product ingredients also played a role, and it's something she hopes Goop’s skin-care line can make up for. “I have a daughter who is makeup obsessed. For every birthday she has, she wants a gift certificate to a makeup store. When I look at her in red lipstick and mascara (only at home!) I know that 60 percent of what we put on our body is absorbed into our system. This is what inspired me to make something organic,” Paltrow told InStyle at the line’s launch event in N.Y.C last Friday.

The six-product collection is now available on Goop’s site for uber-healthy living enthusiasts to extend their clean, green lifestyle into their skin-care routines. Before you get your “Goop glow”, scroll down to take a closer look at the product lineup.

Enriching Face Oil 

This quick-absorbing face oil softens and luminates skin, and is lightweight so it can be layered on top of a moisturizer for an extra boost of hydration. 

$110; goop.com 

Perfecting Eye Cream

Olive oil, sandalwood, and nut oil fight fine lines, wrinkles and elasticity around the eye area with a delicous slightly nutty scent. 

$90; goop.com

Replenishing Night Cream

Leave this rich nourishing and plumping cream on overnight, and wakeup with the "Goop glow." 

$140; goop.com

Revitalizing Day Moisturizer

After applying this lightweight moisturizer in the morning, it continues to work throughout the day to smooth and plump skin, and diminish dark spots for an even skin tone.

$100; goop.com

Luminous Melting Cleanser

Goop's cleansing balm instantly melts into skin upon contact to remove makeup, dirt, and oil from skin without stripping it of any of its moisture. 

$90; goop.com 

Exfoliating Instant Facial 

If you find that your skin is too sensitive for most scrubs, try sloughing off dead skin with Goop's gentle exfoliator that's infused with plant-based cellulose beads, and natural alpha and beta hydroxy acids. 

$125; goop.com

