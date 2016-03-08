Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop by Juice Beauty Skin-Care Line Is Here! Get a Closer Look

Goop’s first skin-care line fine is finally here and the collection of everyday skin-care essentials Gwyneth Paltrow created in collaboration with Juice Beauty is everything a clean-living enthusiast could hope for—and more. Each product is not only all-natural, but cloaked in luxe black-and-white packaging that is as minimal as its organic botanical ingredients.

Paltrow’s idea to make her mark on the beauty world, following her wildly successful lifestyle site, came from watching her daughter Apple’s beauty experiments. A lack of governmental regulation on beauty product ingredients also played a role, and it's something she hopes Goop’s skin-care line can make up for. “I have a daughter who is makeup obsessed. For every birthday she has, she wants a gift certificate to a makeup store. When I look at her in red lipstick and mascara (only at home!) I know that 60 percent of what we put on our body is absorbed into our system. This is what inspired me to make something organic,” Paltrow told InStyle at the line’s launch event in N.Y.C last Friday.

The six-product collection is now available on Goop’s site for uber-healthy living enthusiasts to extend their clean, green lifestyle into their skin-care routines. Before you get your “Goop glow”, scroll down to take a closer look at the product lineup.

