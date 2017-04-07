7 Green Acne Products That Actually Zap Zits 

Erin Lukas
Apr 07, 2017

Breakouts never happen when it's convenient. A red, inflamed, soul-crushing pimple never fails to show up when you have a job interview or first date. While overmedicating seems like a good game plan, more often than not, applying too many different acne treatments leads to the zit just getting angier.

That's not to say you can't accelerate healing your breakouts with the help of a few skincare products. Whether you want to embrace Earth Month, or clean up your medicine cabinet of harsh ingredients that irritate your skin just as well as they clear it, there are a number of green skincare brands with products that are just as effective at minimizing blemishes.

Here, we've rounded up seven gentle products that are packed with botanical ingredients to shrink pimples, unclog pores, and keep excess oil under control.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Pai Copaiba & Zinc Perfect Balance Blemish Serum 

If most acne treatments leave your skin even more inflamed, let us intoduce you to your new breakout savior. Zinc and Copaiba are this serum's two standout ingredients that treat blemishes without causing further irritation. 

Pai $78 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Indie Lee Blemish Stick

This eco-friendly line's blemish lotion is meant to be worn under your makeup so you can treat that killer zit while you're a work, the gym, or at brunch. It's packed with zinc and camphor to reduce inflammation, while glycolic and salicylic acids to unclog pores. We'll take a tube (or two). 

Indie Lee $28 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Province Apothecary Clear Skin Advanced Spot Serum 

Dab a bit of Province Apothecary's lightweight serum on blemishes before hitting the lights. The mix of jojoba seed, tumeric root, and sea buckthorn oils work to shrink deep-rooted cystic pimples and calm inflammation.  

Province Apothecary $28 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Tata Harper Clarifying Moisturizer 

Tata Harper's line of skincare products is 100% natural, but doesn't hold back on delivering results. Case in point: the Clarifying Moisturizer. Its specifically formulated with acne-fighting ingredients like willow bark extract to suck up oil and dirt from pores, and hydrating hyaluronic acid to even skin texture. 

Tata Harper $105 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Jurlique Purifying Mask 

Jurlique's line of natural skincare products combine elements of alchemy, herbal medicine, and homeopathy to address common skin issues. Case in point? Its purfiying mask which combats excess oil production, which can lead to breakouts. 

Jurlique $66 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Burt's Bees Natural Acne Solutions Pore Refining Scrub 

Burt's Bees gentle exfoliator is infused with willow bark, a natural source of salcylic acid that deeply gets into pores to minimize current blemishes and prevent future breakouts. Jojoba beads and fruit acid complex slough away dead skin for a smoother complexion. 

Burt's Bees $10 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Juice Beauty Blemish Clearing Cleanser 

This cocktail of coconut, sage, algae, and orange juice, gives skin a deeper clean that clears pores without drying out complexions. 

Juice Beauty $22 SHOP NOW

