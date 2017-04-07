7 Green Acne Products That Actually Zap Zits 

Breakouts never happen when it's convenient. A red, inflamed, soul-crushing pimple never fails to show up when you have a job interview or first date. While overmedicating seems like a good game plan, more often than not, applying too many different acne treatments leads to the zit just getting angier.

That's not to say you can't accelerate healing your breakouts with the help of a few skincare products. Whether you want to embrace Earth Month, or clean up your medicine cabinet of harsh ingredients that irritate your skin just as well as they clear it, there are a number of green skincare brands with products that are just as effective at minimizing blemishes.

Here, we've rounded up seven gentle products that are packed with botanical ingredients to shrink pimples, unclog pores, and keep excess oil under control.

