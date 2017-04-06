7 Facial Oils That Will Make You a Green Beauty Convert

Victoria Moorhouse
Apr 06, 2017

Maybe you’re no longer worried about oils causing breakouts, or maybe you want to swap in greener skincare products in honor of Earth Month. No matter your motivation, your face will appreciate this roundup. Moisturizing, nourishing, revitalizing, and even anti-aging, these facial oils will coddle your skin all while boasting conscious and beneficial ingredients lists.

SW Basics Jojoba Oil

If paring down the amount of ingredients absorbing into your skin is of concern, let us introduce you to a moisturizing formula that is literally made of one single thing. Jojoba oil. The cool thing about jojoba is that it’s similar in chemical composition to your skin’s natural sebum, so it can help with balancing out your production while absorbing easily. Not only is this product only jojoba, but it’s made from certified organic seeds.

Savor Beauty RASPBERRY NOURISH SERUM

This natural oil is recommended as step 3 in Savor Beauty’s skincare program, but you can scoop up a bottle on its own for its anti-aging powers. It’s made with red raspberry seed oil, which is said to have some UV-A and UV-B protection, though that does not mean you should skip applying SPF. It’s also made with fatty acids to keep your skin barrier in tact and your skin moisturized and radiant.

Tata Harper Beautifying Face Oil

Tata Harper prides itself for producing 100 percent natural products that perform. This beauty oil combats dullness and dryness, plumping up your skin in moisture thanks to ingredients like jojoba and brown algae extract. 

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil

Another one-ingredient wonder, this marula oil is not only great for moisturizing your skin, but it’s rich in antioxidants, providing you with a wrinkle-fighting force. And sticking with the green theme, Drunk Elephant is known for being non-toxic, formulating its products without ingredients like parabens, fragrances, phthalates, and more. 

Josie Maran Argan Reserve Healthy Skin Treatment Concentrate

Argan oil is the liquid gold behind Josie Maran’s line, but this oil concentrate has three times the argan power. Why? Because it’s made with argan oil, argan leaves, and argan press cake. Not only does the oil moisturize and nourish your skin with fatty acids and vitamin E, but according to the brand, the other two ingredients provide protection and brightening benefits. 

Indie Lee

This eco-friendly line’s 100 percent squalane oil, derived from olives, is a fantastic natural moisturizer alternative, as it's a substance that’s found within your own skin and absorbs quickly and easily. 

Honest Beauty Everything Organic Facial Oil

"Our organic facial oil is amazing and it just gives you a beautiful, flushed glow. It’s not heavy at all," Honest Beauty founder Jessica Alba told InStyle of her product. It's USDA-certifed organic and made with a plethora of plant-based ingredients to moisturize and restore your skin back to health. 

