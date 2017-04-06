7 Facial Oils That Will Make You a Green Beauty Convert

Courtesy (3)
Maybe you’re no longer worried about oils causing breakouts, or maybe you want to swap in greener skincare products in honor of Earth Month. No matter your motivation, your face will appreciate this roundup. Moisturizing, nourishing, revitalizing, and even anti-aging, these facial oils will coddle your skin all while boasting conscious and beneficial ingredients lists.
VIDEO: The Best Moisturizers for Year Round Dry Skin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement