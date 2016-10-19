5 Cleansers Green Beauty Lovers Need to Try

Looking to give your cleansing routine a makeover, specifically of the green variety? That’s one task I put myself up to a few weeks ago, of which resulted in rigorous, and quite frankly, exhaustive testing and serious cramping in my already crowded sink countertop—not that there was much space to begin with. But hey, I made it through with a bottle that did amazing things for my face, so I shouldn't be spewing out complaints. 

And because navigating the world of natural, green, organic, and ingredient-conscious skin care can be confusing, I broke down the winners for you below. 

Beauty Counter Nourishing Cream Cleanser

I tend to experience dryness around my cheeks and chin, so I prefer to use a cream cleanser because I find they are a tad more moisturizing on my skin than foams or gels. It's all a preference, really. Beauty Counter fits into the green realm because the company as a whole as a banned list made up of about 1,500 different questionable or harmful ingredients, which means safety is a top concern.

This cleanser is not considered all natural, but it does include natural ingredients, like coconut oil, to leave your skin happy. I have been dealing with sensitivity with my skin and have found that it is incredibly gentle and is even pretty bada** at taking off eye makeup. 

Pestle and Mortar Erase and Renew: The Double Cleansing System

Pestle and Mortar has quickly become one of my favorite skin-care brands—trust me, the Hyaluronic Serum is boss. Again, this brand isn't considered natural or organic, but they do develop their products without harsh chemicals. So where does this cleanser fit into the green mix? 

It's a double cleansing system composed of a creamy balm and then a light yet nourishing and moisturizing gel cleanser. If you haven't tried double cleansing, I highly suggest it as the feeling you experience after is worth the two steps, let me tell you. The balm (Erase) is approximately 97 percent natural and takes of every bit of makeup, while the gel (Renew) is composed of ingredients that end up making it an all natural product. Best part? You only really need one pump of the cleanser—a little goes a VERY long way. 

The kit comes along with a double cleanse facial cloth to wipe it all off. It's a heavenly experience, my skin was totally comfortable, and I considered putting on makeup so I could do it again. 

True Botanicals Clear Hydrating Cleanser

When I say this cleanser has completely transformed my skin, I mean it. I don't have acne-prone skin, but around my period, I definitely experience a hormonal breakout or two around or on my chin.

I started using this cleanser when I was dealing with the effects of that time of the month, and it cleansed this problem area without stripping it of all oils and nutrients, which in my experience, has only led me to break out even more. It's even helped unclog my pores around my chin and on my nose, all while hydrating my skin. 

The ingredients list is packed with superstars like green tea and black willow bark extract to soothe and fight off acne. 

The Organic Pharmacy Peppermint Face Wash

This is a new favorite for Roxanne, and after hearing her talk about it, I need to get my hands on a bottle ASAP. She told me that this product, which is made with certified organic ingredients and is free of preservatives, fragrances, and colorants, is ideal when her skin is feeling fussy and PMS-ing—yes, faces have PMS too. This absorbs oil, drys up breakouts and generally leaves you feeling refreshed without drying out your skin. Another bonus, Roxanne said it rinses of with ease. 

Made with tea tree oil as an antiseptic and peppermint to purify the skin, it hits all the marks you'd want out of a face mask for acne-prone skin. 

Tata Harper Purifying Cleanser

We can just call this a cult-status natural cleanser at this point, right? Tata Harper knows natural beauty, and this product is a godsend when it comes to removing makeup and leaving your face (and def. your pores!) feeling clean, fresh, and nourished. 

An oldie but goodie, it's ideal if you don't want to totally switch over to an oil cleanser but you still want the moisturizing benefits of using one. 

