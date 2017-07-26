Game-Changing Green Beauty Products You Haven't Heard of Yet

Victoria Moorhouse
Jul 26, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

No longer do we live in a world wearing getting access to green beauty products is a bust. Entire stores are dedicated to eco-friendly skincare, makeup, haircare, and more, and on the Internet, options are actually endless. You might have even thought you’ve seen it all—every toxin-free body lotion, every mineral blush palette out there. But trust us, you haven’t.

Every day, new, effective, and awe-inspiring green beauty companies are breaking through. There are even entire conventions, like COSMOPROF, that aim to help these brands widen their distribution and reach.

In the market for the next big natural thing? Here’s a few gems we bet you haven’t heard of yet.

Schique INTUITIVE RESTORATION RENEWING MASK

Want a mask that's worthy of an Instagram picture and does your skin well? Schique, a green beauty brand known for it's staple ingredient of dandelion extract, has formulated a product that's hydrating, soothing, and anti-aging, while holding a pretty lavender color perfect for your next snap, using ingredients like jojoba seed oil, an anti-pollution complex made with dandelion, and even quartz to maximize your glow.

Dr. Brite Whitening Mineral Travel Toothpaste

On a natural toothpaste kick? This one is vegan, cruelty-free, philanthropic, and EWG verified. But Dr. Brite doesn't just sell paste—the brand has also taken on formulating natural versions of mouthwash and teeth whitening products. 

Hydra Bloom Neroli + Pomegranate Botanical Fresh Glow Skin Elixir Facial Serum

OK, if nothing else, these bottles belong on a vanity for everyone to see. Hydra Bloom, an organic skincare line from Lucy B Beauty, uses natural and plant-based ingredients to boost your skin's health and wellness. This anti-aging version uses neroli oil as the anti-aging component, pomegranate oil to fight off inflammation, and rose geranium for hydration.

Orgaid ANTI-AGING & MOISTURIZING ORGANIC SHEET MASK

When your sheet mask goes natural. That's the basis behind this fabric mask innovation. Soaked in a serum made with USDA certified organic ingredients, this product uses do-good ingredients like aloe to soothe, hyaluronic to hydrate and plump up the skin, and even witch hazel to tackle those zits.

Bio-Match Restore Moisturizing Personal Lubricant

Sustain Naturals isn't the only brand taking initiatives in creating vagina-friendly products like lube. Good Clean Love is a brand that's focused on creating natural intimacy and care products like lube, balms, and wipes that are free of potentially harmful chemicals, pH balanced, and safe to use with condoms.

Marin Bee DETOX MASQUE

Honey, honey. It's incredibly healing, hydrating, and even has antimicrobial properties, so you get why the ingredient's popularity has skyrocketed over the past few years. This natural brand is dedicated to maintaining the bee population by donating a portion of each product's purchase, like this Detox mask made with one third honey, to Planet Bee Foundation's programs.

