Game-Changing Green Beauty Products You Haven't Heard of Yet

No longer do we live in a world wearing getting access to green beauty products is a bust. Entire stores are dedicated to eco-friendly skincare, makeup, haircare, and more, and on the Internet, options are actually endless. You might have even thought you’ve seen it all—every toxin-free body lotion, every mineral blush palette out there. But trust us, you haven’t.

Every day, new, effective, and awe-inspiring green beauty companies are breaking through. There are even entire conventions, like COSMOPROF, that aim to help these brands widen their distribution and reach.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

In the market for the next big natural thing? Here’s a few gems we bet you haven’t heard of yet.

VIDEO: We Tried It: Full-Body Microdermabrasion