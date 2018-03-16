7 Face Masks That Will Make Your Skin Glow In a Matter of Minutes

There's nothing like a post-facial glow. Whether it's a powder, cream, or stick, no highlighter or luminizer I've tried has ever made my skin look as radiant as it does immediately following a spa session.

That being said, facials don't come cheap and the treatment is more of a splurge than a regular part of my skincare routine. The wallet-friendly alternative: a glow-boosting face mask. These formulas rely on gentle chemical and physical exfoliants—most commonly derived from citrus fruit—to brighten and improve tone and texture. Soothing, hydrating ingredients round out the mix.

The other major selling point of a good face mask is that you can easily use it at home whenever you feel like it. My favorite combination involves a mask, pajamas, and Halo Top Ice Cream.

Need recommendations? Here, we've rounded up our seven favorite face masks for glowing skin.

