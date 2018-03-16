7 Face Masks That Will Make Your Skin Glow In a Matter of Minutes

There's nothing like a post-facial glow. Whether it's a powder, cream, or stick, no highlighter or luminizer I've tried has ever made my skin look as radiant as it does immediately following a spa session.

That being said, facials don't come cheap and the treatment is more of a splurge than a regular part of my skincare routine. The wallet-friendly alternative: a glow-boosting face mask. These formulas rely on gentle chemical and physical exfoliants—most commonly derived from citrus fruit—to brighten and improve tone and texture. Soothing, hydrating ingredients round out the mix.

The other major selling point of a good face mask is that you can easily use it at home whenever you feel like it. My favorite combination involves a mask, pajamas, and Halo Top Ice Cream. 

Need recommendations? Here, we've rounded up our seven favorite face masks for glowing skin.

Dior Hydra Life Glow Better Fresh Jelly Mask 

If you don't have time for a full-blown mask session, Dior's gel works in just three minutes. (Yes, really.) The jelly is enriched with citrus fruit extracts and apricot kernel particles so that it brightens and exfoliates your skin in a single step. 

Herbivore Brighten Instant Glow Mask

The verdict is out on whether or not your healing crystal collection will bring you more good vibes, but when infused into skincare products, the minerals have proven benefits. Herbivore's glow-boosting mask is infused with micronized Brazilian white tourmaline which naturally illuminates skin, along with gently exfoliating pineapple and papaya enzyme to even out tone. 

Vichy Double Glow Peel Mask 

Hands up if you like skincare products that are affordable and actually work. For just $5, Vichy's mask exfoliates and brightens skin. Don't be intimidated by the "peel" factor of this treatment. Although it contains both chemical and physical exfoliants in its formula, Vichy's signature hydrating thermal water cancels out any potential irritation. 

Fresh Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask 

The contents of this jar may look and smell good enough to eat, but we recommend slathering it on your face instead of a piece of toast. It's a mix of 50% real citrus fruit extracts, known for refining and brightening skin. Massage it on and let it soak in for 10 minutes. Once you rinse it off, your skin will be visibly radiant and soft. 

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask 

Don't believe the hype over Glow Recipe's overnight mask? There are 5,000 people who signed up for the wait list who can vouch for it. Its claim to fame is its exfoliating and hydrating powers. Bonus: The mask smells like the best Jolly Rancher flavor. 

Tatcha Violet-C Radiance Mask 

Selfie opps aside, this lavender mask does a little bit of everything on top of illuminating skin. Seven AHA fruit extracts, two types of vitamin C, and Japanese beautyberry can be credited for just how well Tatcha's treatment smooths fine lines, minimizes dark spots and uneven texture, and of course, makes skin glow. 

Korres Face Mask

Add roses' ability to brighten up complexions to your list of reasons of why it's your favorite flower. In Korres’ mask, rose works alongside other natural oils and extracts to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and dryness all while leaving skin glowing. 

