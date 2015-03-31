Glowing Skin

Red-carpet beauties sported glamorous glows with real and faux tans. House star Olivia Wilde opted for the sun-safe route and had a spray tan courtesy of St. Tropez.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Lauren Conrad
The Hills star-and celebrity designer-Lauren Conrad looked enviably sun-kissed. Her makeup artist Amy Nadine created her glow with Mark products, including Face Xpert Flawless Touch Foundation in Natural,
Glow Xpert Face Shimmer in Sun Glo and Good Glowing Mosaic Blush in Hush Baby.
See more Hollywood hair and makeup trends.
Jason Merritt/FilmMagic
Evangeline Lilly
Though she is often outdoors on the Hawaii-based set of Lost, Evangeline Lilly's golden glow is from a St. Tropez spray tan, done in a medium and very real-looking shade.
See more Hollywood hair and makeup trends.
Jason Merritt/FilmMagic
1 of
4
Advertisement
1 of 3Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Olivia Wilde
Red-carpet beauties sported glamorous glows with real and faux tans. House star Olivia Wilde opted for the sun-safe route and had a spray tan courtesy of St. Tropez.
Advertisement
2 of 3Jason Merritt/FilmMagic
Lauren Conrad
The Hills star-and celebrity designer-Lauren Conrad looked enviably sun-kissed. Her makeup artist Amy Nadine created her glow with Mark products, including Face Xpert Flawless Touch Foundation in Natural,
Glow Xpert Face Shimmer in Sun Glo and Good Glowing Mosaic Blush in Hush Baby.
See more Hollywood hair and makeup trends.
3 of 3Jason Merritt/FilmMagic
Evangeline Lilly
Though she is often outdoors on the Hawaii-based set of Lost, Evangeline Lilly's golden glow is from a St. Tropez spray tan, done in a medium and very real-looking shade.
See more Hollywood hair and makeup trends.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.