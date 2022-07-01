The Overnight Mask Shoppers Say Leaves Their Skin Feeling "Like Satin" Is 25% Off in This Rare Discount

Originally selling out over seven times — both on the brand's website and on Sephora, the Watermelon + AHA Glow Sleeping Mask from Glow Recipe has been a fan-favorite ever since it was first introduced in 2017. Fast forward to today, the mask still has thousands of loyal customers coming back for "smooth, soft, hydrated, and glowy" results. Looking to put it to the test? Luckily, this Fourth of July, you can score 25 percent off the mask at Sephora.

Rarely on sale, the mask will only be discounted from July 1 to July 4, so we recommend getting it while it lasts. The mask is made of hyaluronic acid, AHA, and peony root, which work together to create a hydrating mask that reduces the look of pores and soothes and brightens the skin — claims confirmed by thousands of Sephora shoppers.

Courtesy

And we can't forget about the game-changing ingredient: watermelon extract, which hydrates the skin, provides many essential vitamins, soothes irritated skin, and reduces inflammation. The mask works on all skin types to a wide range of skin concerns from shrinking pores to dryness to oiliness. The brand recommends wearing the mask overnight to get its full benefits.

One Sephora shopper who's been using the mask for years called it "a skincare must," adding that it keeps their skin "dewy and glowing" and removes dead skin without irritation. "I usually use it once a week," they said, though the brand notes it's safe to use the mask as often as your skin needs.

"It's the complete sensorial experience and worth every penny," wrote another shopper who purchased a sample size, but loved it so much, they plan on buying a full-size bottle.They were initially skeptical of its texture, which resembles "petroleum jelly," but said that their skin soaked it up "in just a few minutes." The next morning, they woke up with "glowy skin that felt like satin."

