This Moisturizer Sold Out in Four Hours—and It's Worth the Hype

Whenever we hear that a new product has a wait list that's thousands of people deep before it even launches, we're always skeptical if it's worth the hype. That was exactly how we approached Glow Recipe's Watermelon Sleeping Mask and the 5,000-person wait list it racked up before dropping this summer.

We were quickly proven wrong once we tested it. Aside from smelling like arguably the best Jolly Rancher flavor, the mask gently exfoliates and smoothes skin without irritating it. Now, the K-beauty brand has added another product to its in-house line featuring everyone's favorite summertime fruit, and unsurprisingly there was a ton of hype ahead of its launch, too.

The Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer ($39; sephora.com) sold out within four hours of it going live on Glow Recipe's site on January 25th. If you missed out on grabbing a bottle, Glow Recipe has since restocked it and it's now available at Sephora, too.

Just like its face mask counterpart, the oil-free moisturizer is powered by vitamin-rich watermelon, which hydrates and contains anti-inflammatory properties that reduce redness and irritation. Plumping hyaluronic acid and age-fighting antioxidants round out the mix so that your complexion looks soft, bright, and more even with use.

A lot of silky moisturizers are greasy and take what seems like forever to fully absorb into skin, but Glow Recipe's soaks in quickly without leaving any residue—and it has a soothing cooling effect upon contact with skin. The formula is recommended for oily and combination skin types, but if you have an extra dry complexion, the brand recommends applying it after toner like you would a serum.

Sure, it's good news that the latest addition to Glow Recipe's watermelon skincare products works and is therefore also worth the hype, but that also means it's probably going to sell out again. The only way to avoid missing out on the Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer a second time? Adding a bottle to your cart ASAP.