This Best-Selling Overnight Mask Is Like Eight Hours of Sleep in a Bottle

There is nothing I’m worse at than sleeping. Obviously this is unfortunate considering sleep is essential for, you know, survival. But I just can never seem to grasp how important it is or how much I love it until I decide to go to bed at 1 a.m., wake up early, feel horrible, and then it’s just too late. My least favorite part about not sleeping enough, though, isn’t how exhausted I feel, it’s how exhausted I look. And while I haven’t been able to break my night-owl habits, I have been able to find the solution to masking my exhaustion. Literally.

It all started when I had read that a Glow Recipe watermelon face mask sold out five hours after it’s release, and had amassed a waitlist of over 8,000 people. For one, I love watermelon, but most importantly, I am a sucker for anything that sells out. If I can’t have it, I just want it more — especially if it comes in pretty pink packaging (millennials!).

When Glow Recipe finally restocked its Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask I immediately ordered a bottle, and to this day, it’s one of the only products I leave out on my bathroom counter. It’s pretty! It’s pink! And since it is my lord and savior (too much?), I like to put it on a pedestal. In all seriousness, it is the only product that helps revive my dull, sleep-deprived skin, and for that I am eternally grateful.

The mask is formulated with ingredients that make my skin sing. There’s watermelon of course, but also hyaluronic acid and AHAs which hydrate, exfoliate, and refine pores. When I know I won’t be getting much sleep or when I’ve stayed up too late watching Netflix, I’ll apply a generous layer of this all over my face after my nighttime beauty routine. When I wake up, after I get over the initial grogginess, I notice my skin actually looks refreshed and it feels incredibly smooth. I’m convinced eight hours of sleep doesn’t even make me look as good as the Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask does. And when I actually do get a good night’s sleep and use this mask? Forget about it. I’m beautiful.

Since I use this mask a lot, though, it’s one of my more expensive habits at $45 a bottle. Thankfully Sephora has a Glow Baby Glow kit for the holidays with both the Glow Recipe Watermelon Sleeping Mask and its Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask. Best of all, it’s just $25, which is $20 less than what I would pay for just one of them. And while the avocado sleeping mask doesn’t hold a place in my heart like the watermelon one does, I find it’s perfect to use when I have blemishes or dry flakes since the matcha, smoothing PHAs, and retinol help repair my skin overnight.

The other day someone commented on how well-rested I looked and I almost had to laugh. “It’s all watermelon,” I said. They looked confused, but honestly I could care less because I looked great. Glowing, even.

