We Tried the Watermelon Face Mask with the 5,000-Person Wait List

When a product has a massive, thousand-person-long wait list, our initial thought is that it’s a game-changer, or an innovation with unmatched technology or performance. But of course, there’s hype doesn’t guarantee that it works. You have to put it to the test, and that’s exactly what we did when we caught wind of the Glow Recipe Watermelon Sleeping Mask ($45; sephora.com) with a 5,000-person wait list.

Of course, the fan base wasn’t the only thing that intrigued us. How often do you hear about your favorite summertime fruit being the superstar ingredient of a face mask? If you’re not familiar with Glow Recipe, it’s a K-Beauty site curated and created by Sarah Lee and Christine Chang, but the watermelon mask is part of the duo’s first in-house and exclusive beauty line.

It’s claim to fame is its exfoliating powers, and the fact that it does so while you sleep. We tested it out, and we’ve officially jumped on the watermelon bandwagon.

First, it smells like a watermelon Jolly Rancher, and that's reason enough to smear it all over your face. And aesthetically, the super lightweight gel formula has a pale pink hue, so it goes with your millennial color scheme. It's made with key ingredients like watermelon extract to hydrate and nourish, hyaluronic acid to further hydrate your skin, AHAs to gently exfoliate your skin and smooth your skin.

While bedtime is insinuated in the name, you can also use it as a regular exfoliating mask if you have sensitive skin, and you'll feel (and see!) the benefits within about ten minutes.

Two InStyle staffers put it to the test in two different ways. One editor, who has reactionary skin, used it as a regular mask and said her skin felt incredibly smooth and soft afterwards. She also mentioned her skin tone overall seemed brighter and more even. The other editor road-tested it as a sleeping mask and said her skin felt very smooth come morning. Clearly, the exfoliating powers are there.

So the good news is that we think it works. The bad news? It's also sold out on sephora.com, but you can sign up to be notified when it's back in stock. You can also throw it in your online shopping cart at GlowRecipe.com for $45.