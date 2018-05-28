This $8 Watermelon Sheet Mask Is the Only One You’ll Use this Summer 

What's better than a watermelon Jolly Rancher? A face mask that smells like everyone's favorite candy flavor.

Glow Recipe's Watermelon Jelly Sheet Mask is the latest addition to its cult-favorite range of skincare products inspired by the summertime fruit. Just like the brand's popular Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask and Moisturizer, this sheet mask is soaked with antioxidant-rich watermelon and hydrating hyaluronic acid—plus centella asiatica, a soothing herb.

Unlike many sheet masks, this one is not opaque or made of fabric. It's an almost-transparent jelly with a subtle pink tint. The texture, which comes from oil-free jelly hydrogel, is supposed to help ingredients penetrate the skin quickly and deeply. Its moisturizing and calming qualities make it ideal for de-puffing skin the morning after a late night, or for eliminating redness. The gel also makes it easier to mold to your face, which means the serum is less likely to drip.

After letting it sit on your face for 10 to 15 minutes, peel it off and massage the remaining serum into your skin. You'll feel and see the difference immediately. The anti-inflammatory properties of watermelon even out tone, while the hyaluronic acid makes skin feel so much smoother.

At just $8, you can expect that this jelly sheet mask is going to sell out and rack up a waitlist just as quickly as Glow Recipe's other watermelon skincare products. Avoid missing out by pre-ordering the mask ahead of its June 1 launch on sephora.com. It will be available in-store on June 29.