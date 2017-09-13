Glossier Is Giving Your Shower the Top Shelf Treatment, Too

If the thousands of Instagram posts under the hashtag #topshelfie are any indication, Glossier products have taken over your top shelf, as well as everyone else you know's medicine cabinets. Now, the millennial-favorite beauty brand is going to become a permanent fixture in your shower, too. That is, if you don't already stash a bottle of Glossier's Milky Jelly Cleanser in your caddy, which if that's the case, it's going to have a few more friends to join in on the party.

RELATED: Glossier Is Launching the Loose Powder of Your Dreams

Today, the brand is adding its first two body products to its makeup and skincare offerings: the Body Hero Daily Oil Wash and Body Hero Daily Perfecting Cream.

Following the same concept as your favorite oil-based facial cleanser, the Daily Oil Wash ($18; glossier.com) is a seven-oil blend that attracts dirt and grime like oil on a New York dollar slice of pizza before turning into a foam that washes everything away without stripping and drying out skin. Some of the standout oils included in the wash's mix are antioxidant-packed grapeseed oil and vitamin E-rich sunflower seed oil. A subtle orange blossom neroli scent will make you feel fancy.

The Daily Perfecting Cream ($22; glossier.com) is a melt-into-your-skin body moisturizer to slather on post-shower. Unlike a lot of other lotions, Glossier absorbs fast so you're never left standing naked in your bathroom every morning waiting for it to soak into your skin before getting dressed. Bonus: The lotion also packs a luminous dewy finish just like the rest of your Glossier skincare and complexion products. The formula is a blend of hydrating desert plants and smoothing and exfoliating tamarind fruit. Just like the Daily Oil Wash, the lotion has a soft orange blossom neroli scent as the cleanser.

VIDEO: 5 Makeup Kit Essentials for Under $50

As to be expected, both Body Hero products are packaged in highly 'grammable millennial pink bottles. You can shop the body wash and lotion individually, or grab them in a bundle for $35 at glossier.com.