This Brightening Serum Is Worth Every Penny for "Tired Moms and Tired Skin," Reviewers Say
I'm a simple person — I see a star-studded ingredient list, and I click. In this instance, I'm referring to the Gleamin Supercharged Balance Serum, a fast-absorbing formula that instantly firms and brightens aging, dull skin. While the rejuvenating serum pairs perfectly with the brand's other vitamin-C based products, a rich daily moisturizer and a refining clay mask, it's capable of performing some serious sorcery all on its own. Case in point: One reviewer said it's easily worth every penny for "tired moms and tired skin."
The serum is full of superfoods that tackle confidence-wavering concerns like stress-related wrinkles, inflammation, acne, and hyperpigmentation. Turmeric stem cells neutralize free radicals on the skin, while kakadu plum, a rich source of vitamin C, increases collagen production while brightening dark spots across the face and neck. The list goes on: Prebiotics derived from hemp plant stem cells reduce redness and soothe irritation, desert lime repairs damage from environmental aggressors while hydrating and toning, emu bush (a plant species with properties similar to alpha-hydroxy acids) firms sagging areas. Lastly, niacinamide (vitamin B3) and pentavitin, a plant-derived carbohydrate complex that provides hydration for up to 72 hours, balance your complexion.
Basically, the lightweight serum does the work of several products in one — and its small but mighty band of dedicated fans gush about the results. "TL;DR: I'm obsessed. This serum is working wonders on my skin and I've only been using it for about a week," wrote one shopper who saw a difference in dark spots and acne scarring on their face. A second customer also noticed changes fairly quickly: "Usually, I have a bit [of] redness when I wake up, and since I've been using this — after about a week, that has faded," they wrote, alongside praise about how it doesn't ever feel tacky and plays well with other products in their regimen.
"After using it for almost 10 days, I can say it's great for oily skin and gives a healthy glow," shared a third, who notices "smooth and plump skin" immediately after application. "I used it before makeup as well and the makeup sat pretty well on the skin and lasted all day. I will be using this regularly to get the most benefits for balancing my skin," raved another.Nothing harnesses skin-soothing powers like vitamin C (and a handful of other sidekicks).
