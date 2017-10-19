We Tried the Glitter Face Mask That the Internet Is Freaking Out Over 

Glitter is having a moment. Thanks to the KiraKira+ App and its filters, your entire Instagram feed probably appears as though you're scrolling through it while wearing a pair of glitter-coated glasses. Along with Pat McGrath's permanent makeup collection, Chanel's sparkly, mod, knee-length boots, and the lighting at the hot new restaurant your friends ate at last night, skincare is getting in on the glitter action, too.

At the end of the summer, GlamGlow—the brand behind known for its cult-favorite face masks—teased on its Instagram that they're releasing a limited-edition glitter version of its best-selling peel-off GravityMud Tightening and Firming Treatment this December—just in time for the holidays, arguably the most sparkly time of the year.

The #GlitterMask has the exact same formula as the original edition of GravityMud, except it's spiked with holographic glitter particles suspended in the gel mask. It also promises absolutely zero fallout when you peel it off. If you've never experienced the magic of GlamGlow's firming treatment, its ingredients include a marshmallow and licorice leaf extract complex that helps skin feel and appear more contoured and toned immediately after peeling it off.

So, you're probably wondering: "Will this mask help me life my best glitter life?" In short: Yes. I was surprised at how opaque and sparkly the mask was after I applied a thin, even, coat of it to my face using a brush.

Lauren Spinelli

It's recommended that you leave the mask on for a good 30-45 minutes for it to completely dry so that when you peel it off you aren't left with any stray sparkles. As for me, I waited about 40 minutes and tapped the mask with my index finger to make sure it wasn't still wet before tugging at it. To be honest, I was kind of skeptical that I wouldn't see any glitter particles left on my face, but I was proven wrong. The mask came off effortlessly and my skin was glitter-free—and noticeably firmer.

Have we reached peak glitter? If you're asking me, there's no such thing as too many sparkles. And if your Instagram feed is any indication, the rest of the Internet agrees. Prepare to see an influx of #GlitterMask selfies when GlamGlow's mask now that you can pickup your own mask for $69 at sephora.com.