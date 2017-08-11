GlamGlow Just Launched Its Own Insta-Famous Bubbling Sheet Mask 

Along with cronuts and sushi burritos, GlamGlow's latest product launch can be filed under unexpected products that just work. The brand known for their firming and pore-clearing masks has combined foaming masks and sheet masks to create its version of the bubble sheet masks you've probably seen on beauty bloggers while scrolling through your feed.

The Bubblesheet Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask is formulated with green tea, bamboo extract, and charcoal, which work together to give skin a deep clean. You apply it as you would any other sheet mask, but in three minutes it starts forming a foam cushion on your face that resembles the best bubble bath you've ever had.

After it's done fizzing, you massage the product residue on your face, followed by rinsing it off with the black bamboo charcoal cloth that comes with the mask. According to the brand, the combo of ingredients is so powerful that along with sucking pores clean, it can also be used to remove makeup.

Yup, sounds pretty intense, which is why the brand recommends limiting your use of the mask to once a week.

GlamGlow's Bubblesheet Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask is available for $9 at sephora.com.