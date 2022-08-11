This Body Scrub Smells Exactly Like Hot Chocolate — and It Transforms "Sandpaper-Like" Skin

The smooth, youthful effect lasts for days.

By
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum

Published on August 11, 2022

This Body Scrub Smells Exactly Like Hot Chocolate — and It Transforms "Sandpaper-Like" Skin
Photo: Getty Images

There are precious few beauty products from my teenage years that I would still use now in my late 20s, but Giovanni's Hot Chocolate Sugar Body Scrub is one of them. It has a trifecta of things working for it: The formula of sugar and crushed cocoa beans smells like a mug of rich hot chocolate, it leaves my skin ridiculously soft, and there's a warming effect that's straight-up nifty. Unsurprisingly, I'm not the only one in love.

As one Amazon fan wrote of the exfoliating sugar scrub's impact, the mix of ingredients transformed their "sandpaper-like" skin into soft, touchable flesh and got rid of the bumps on the back of their arms. The sugar sloughs away dry patches yet is gentle enough to avoid irritating sensitive skin types, and the chocolate smell is a winner, according to another user who said they only wished Giovanni would make a gallon-size container of the scrub.

According to the brand, the formula's headlining sugar is joined by a mix of safflower and shea butter oil, alongside aloe juice, cocoa butter, and extracts from honey, sweet almond, and macadamia seed. That explains why the scrub smells "intoxicating" and softens like "skin nirvana," as another commenter wrote, making a welcome change from the dry, taut skin they typically see post-shower.

GIOVANNI Hot Chocolate Sugar Body Scrub
Courtesy

Shop now: $11–$26 (Originally $15); iherb.com and amazon.com

The raves continued at iHerb, where one reviewer dubbed it the best body scrub they've ever used thanks to its irresistible smell and knack for negating moisturizer. "[It] elevates your mood on the spot," said another customer, while more raved about their newfound silky skin. As a last person wrote, the scrub leaves their skin "feeling soft, replenished, and looking young" — and it's so thorough, the effect lasts for days.

If you'd like to try it for yourself, get a tub of Giovanni's Hot Chocolate Sugar Body Scrub from $11 at iHerb, or two for $26 at Amazon.

