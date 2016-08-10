The Beauty Advice Gina Rodriguez Would Give Her Younger Self

“The reason I think I’m able to present myself to the world with both makeup on and off and feel confident is because I’m thinking about the beauty that’s true in me, which is my character, and everything else is fun,” says Jane the Virgin star, Gina Rodriguez. “So whether I post a picture of myself at the gym or on the red carpet, they look the same to me because I can see myself, I can look at myself and find my beauty, but it definitely always starts with my skincare.”

Considering the Golden Globe-winning actress and social activist’s mantra when it comes to self-acceptance and confidence, it comes as no surprise that she’s been tapped as one of the six faces of Clinique’s recently launched Difference Makers global campaign that plays off of the brand’s dramatically different product line, and the idea that small changes can make a huge impact—whether it’s in your skincare routine or your community.

RELATED: Gina Rodriguez’s New Campaign with Clinique Will Seriously Inspire You

While Gina likes to keep her routine off-camera low-key with a few skincare staples like Clinique Liquid Facial Soap ($17; clinique.com) and Clinique Pep-Start 2-in-1 Exfoliating Cleanser ($20; clinique.com), the 32-year-old actress told us that the most important part of her beauty routine is instilling her mantra that it’s a person’s character that makes them beautiful in herself and her fans, something she had to remind herself when she underwent a major hair makeover earlier this summer for her upcoming role in the film Annihilation that included an undercut. “It was the most transformative experience I’ve had till now and I just turned 32-years-old. I didn’t realize how much confidence I had because of my hair until it was gone,” she says. “Then, I had to remind myself of all those things I remind younger girls who ask me for advice. It’s a very interesting experience too because I’m still not fully comfortable with my short hair, but I am comfortable with myself. That’s also a clear distinction on how my hair doesn’t make me who I am. While I can prefer one look over another, they’re just looks. I try to lead that fragrance all the time.”

RELATED: Gina Rodriguez Shares Her Best Beauty Secrets for Looking Polished

With her beauty philosophy on lock, Gina isn’t afraid to make a major transformation like her recent haircut, but she does have a piece of important advice she wishes her younger self knew that she wants to pass along to her teen fans. “I only regret that I didn’t embrace my big booty earlier. When I was a teenager, big booties were not in style and now people are pumping their booties with cement and I’m like, if I had only known back then that it was going to be a trend, I wouldn’t have tried to change it,” she laughs. “Now, I don’t chase trends. They run way too fast and they’re just bad. They’re societal norms that change, Eventually they’re all going to be out of style so be careful when you chase trends because when they’re out, it’s going to be really hard to get cement out of your booty.”