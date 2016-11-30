5 Genius Day Creams That Will Solve Your Skin Hydration Probs 

You need moisturizer in the morning and at night, but what’s inside that moisturizer and the consistency of the crea... That’s where your routine gets a shake up. While a thick and luxuriant moisturizer works before you go to bed—the type of product that feels like a blanket of hydration over your skin—they don’t always mesh with makeup well, which means it’s a no-go for daytime.

But that’s where day creams come in—formulas that are meant to be worn and perform, obviously, during your 9-5. Here are a few winners we can’t stop talking about.