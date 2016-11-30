5 Genius Day Creams That Will Solve Your Skin Hydration Probs 

You need moisturizer in the morning and at night, but what’s inside that moisturizer and the consistency of the crea... That’s where your routine gets a shake up. While a thick and luxuriant moisturizer works before you go to bed—the type of product that feels like a blanket of hydration over your skin—they don’t always mesh with makeup well, which means it’s a no-go for daytime. 

But that’s where day creams come in—formulas that are meant to be worn and perform, obviously, during your 9-5. Here are a few winners we can’t stop talking about. 

CAUDALÍE Resveratrol Lift Face Lifting Soft Cream

It's incredibly accurate that this product has "soft" in it's name, as when you dip your hand in the container to get a serving size of the cream, you'll experience quite possibly the softest moisturizer you've ever felt. It has just the right amount of weight to it for winter, leaves your skin feeling healthy, smooth, and hydrated, and is packed with resveratrol and hyaluronic acid for plumping action. 

Orland Paris Super-Moisturizing Light Cream

Luxe, luxe, luxe. If you have the $$$ to splurge on a moisturizer, this cream should definitely be in the running. While this formula isn't specifically for daytime, it's light enough that it won't disrubt your foundation. 

No.7 Protect & Perfect Intense Day Cream SPF 15

Looking to merge your SPF with your moisturizer? If pairing down your routine is of interest, we've had nothing but lovely experiences with No.7 Protect & Perfect Intense Day Cream SPF 15. With its gel-like consistency, the product works to minimize the appearance of wrinkles. My forehead and smile lines are already excited. 

Grown Alchemist Camellia and Geranium Blossom Day Cream

Botanical beauty brand Grown Alchemist uses organic and natural ingredients to give your skin TLC and ample hydration. Of the list you'll find rosehip oil for hydration and sugar cane and aloe vera to soothe, among other ingredients you can definitely pronounce. It's a little thicker in consistency, but absorbs easily. 

Verso Skincare Day Cream

Formulated with retinol, this super moisturizing product is packed with an anti-aging boost. But remember, retinol is known for making skin potentially more sensitive to the sun, so you'll want to be sure you apply SPF. But then again, shouldn't you be doing that anyway? 

