This Gentle Makeup Remover Has Over 18,000 Near-Perfect Ratings

We owe a lot to the French — gooey brie, the Statue of Liberty, and, of course, micellar water. Since making its way stateside in the past five years or so, the makeup remover-cleanser hybrid has revolutionized our skincare routines.

Of all the micellar waters on the market (of which there are literally thousands), this one version might be the most customer-loved of the lot. Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, For All Skin Types has over 18,000 near-perfect ratings on Walmart.

Customers are obsessed with how gentle yet effective this solution is for removing makeup, pollution, and oil, but it’s not just thousands of reviewers who’ve made the switch to Garnier micellar water — celebrity makeup mogul Bobbi Brown is also a fan. “The Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water is just amazing,” she says. “It takes everything off. I am always tired at night, so I use a cotton pad and all my makeup comes right off.”

Garnier also sells separate versions of its beloved micellar water specifically formulated for oily skin and removing waterproof makeup, although the original should work perfectly for both.

It doesn’t hurt that the micellar water is just $7 a bottle. Shop the makeup remover that over 18,000 people — including Bobbi Brown — can’t get enough of at Walmart.com.

