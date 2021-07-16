Follow This Beauty Ritual the Next Time There's a Full Moon

Lunar skincare is an emerging trend — but it's not new.

In fact, this beauty routine has been around since the beginning of time. The reason being, the moon is a powerful celestial body that controls all beings on earth. It gently heals and helps us grow. The moon tempers our bodies, energies, and moods. Therefore, it's an essential part of skincare and self-care.

Making moon water is the best way to start using lunar energy in our beauty regimen, and it's inexpensive and easy to make.

All you are doing by making it is inciting the natural energies and rhythms of the universe into your routine. And, being that living beings are composed of 60% water, it's a great way to incorporate spiritual hygiene into our wellness routine. The energy of the moon can renew, revive, and heal our skin — as well as our energy and aura.

How To Make Moon Water

When there is a full or new moon, you can make moon water. It's really easy to do, as long as you follow these steps below.

First, decide what you wish to accomplish with the moon water. A new moon is a great time to use the energy to try out something new in your skincare routine. The full moon is a time to let your skin rest, chill, decompress, and also work to cure existing issues. You can find the lunar phases of the moon here.

Also, pay attention to the zodiac sign that the moon is in. For instance, if the moon is in Taurus or Libra, you'll want to give your skin a rest. If the moon is in Sagittarius, you may want to rev up your skincare regimen with the moon water. You can find the zodiac phases of the moon here. Use the calendars to plan ahead.

Before you start, think of the intention that you would like to call in. What would you like to improve in your beauty routine? What skin issues would you like to remedy? Take a deep breath and set the intention as you begin to make moon water.

Then, keep a glass cup, bowl, or container of tap water by the window. You can also leave the water outside, if you have the space for it. The water will absorb the energy of the moon if you let it sit under its glow for 12 to 24 hours.

If you are feeling fancy, you can even take an amethyst (for healing) or rose quartz (for self-love) crystal and place it in the water while it's charging under the moon. This will add flavor to the water and give it more power to help attain your skincare goals.

How To Use Moon Water In Your Skincare Routine

Use the water while washing your face with a gentle cleanser. After, you can use a face cream to enrich your skin with moisture.

Alternatively, you can make organic rose water to rejuvenate the skin by adding fresh rose petals to the water, after bringing it to a boil. Once the water boils with the rose petals in the pot, let it cool and then strain out the water. Store the water in a glass mason jar and use when the water is at room temperature. Your skin will feel fresh and glow up as a result.

If you used crystals to charge the water, try placing them on your chakras or face muscles. The lunar potency will strengthen, cleanse, heal, detox, and calm your skin.

You can also put a washcloth dipped in moon water over your face while meditating to make your skin and aura feel better.

Other Ways To Use Moon Water

Many people like to use it in their cooking or as drinking water, because it gives the body an energetic boost of power.