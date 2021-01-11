Amazon Reviewers Say These Anti-Wrinkle Patches Are ‘Basically Botox’ — and They’re Only $20

Wrinkles are a natural part of aging, but chronic worry, stress, and pandemic living may have you noticing more fine lines than you'd like. If your anti-aging creams and serums are no longer doing the trick, but you're not quite ready for an invasive treatment like Botox, Amazon shoppers highly recommend Frownies Anti-Wrinkle Facial Patches.
The Frownies Anti-Wrinkle Facial Patches, or the self-described "original wrinkle patch," are a set of adhesive patches meant to be worn overnight or for at least three hours. Made of unbleached and natural paper, as well as a corn-based adhesive that activates with water, the patches smooth, hydrate, and soften lines while you sleep (or work remotely during the day).
Unlike Botox, which paralyzes the muscle, these facial patches "form a cast for the facial muscles," training them to stay smooth and flat while easing tension. And because the patches are breathable, you won't wake up with an unwanted zit in the place of your patch.
There's a good chance you've heard of other similar products on the internet, but unlike other brands, Frownie's Facial Patches cost just $20 for a pack of 144 patches. That's an eight to 16 week supply of patches, for just 13 cents a patch — or about $5 less per patch than other name brand options on the market. Despite the product's low price point, Amazon shoppers (some of whom have been wearing Frownies for five years) swear these patches are "basically Botox."
One shopper writes: "These work so well it's kind of creepy. I am 30 and had pretty deep frown lines — the 11 between my eyes, but not a lot of other wrinkles. I started wearing these overnight between my eyes and poof they are gone in the morning. I guess I was frowning in my sleep without knowing it? Whatever the reason, it looks like I got Botox. I am impressed — they have earned a lifetime customer.
Another writes: "So... I have really really bad 11 lines. I have been getting Botox for the last few years. I am 50. Anyhow, due to the quarantine, I cannot get botox so I have bought these. Wow. What a difference. I put one on at night, and the next day it looked like I had my injections."
If you're looking for a budget-friendly and non-surgical anti-aging solution, grab a pack of Frownies Anti-Wrinkle Facial Patches on Amazon.