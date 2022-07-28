Beauty Skincare Fresh's New Anti-Aging Serum Is 15 Years in the Making A formula for skin that's as resilient as you are. By Erin Lukas Erin Lukas Instagram Twitter Erin is a Brooklyn-based beauty editor and has been with InStyle since 2016. She's written for NYLON, Teen Vogue, Into The Gloss, FASHION Magazine, and more. She graduated with an Honors B.A. in Creative Writing and English Literature from University of Windsor, Ontario College Graduate Certificate in Book and Magazine Publishing from Centennial College, and A.A.S in Advertising and Marketing Communications from Fashion Institute of Technology. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 28, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Courtesy FRESH The health benefits of tea don't stop at drinking it. Applying a skincare product infused with tea provides your skin with the same antioxidants and jolt of caffeine. Tea drinkers know some teas are stronger than others, which is why Fresh has made the Mauritius tea plant the star of the new Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum. Through 15 years of research on the ingredient, the brand found that the Mauritius tea plant boosts the skin's bioenergetic systems and provides antioxidant protection, which is crucial for preventing common signs of aging such as wrinkles, fine lines, roughness, dullness, enlarged pores, and loss of elasticity. The Mauritius tea plant is able to thrive despite the remote island's less than optimal conditions for growth. Because the Mauritius tea plan is resilient enough to thrive in the island's less than ideal conditions for growth, it's extremely effective at protecting skin from environmental aggressors like stress, lack of sleep, and poor diet, all of which can slow down the bioenergetic systems. So it's been extracted to create the Adaptive Phytocompound Tea (APT) Technology infused into the serum. Can Drinking Ayurvedic Tea Give You Clear, Glowy Skin? "Because this plant is so resilient, it contains some molecules that are very new to skincare. We thought if we were able to capture the molecule, it could benefit the skin," Dr. Anne-Laure Bulteau, Fresh's Skin Biologist says of the inspiration behind the serum. "Like the plant, our skin also has to adapt to stressful conditions every day, like lack of sleep and pollution." Along with APT, Fresh has stacked the formula with tried-and-true ingredients. It's packed with niacinamide to reduce the appearance of pores, hyaluronic acid to smooth wrinkles and deeply hydrate, ceramide III to strengthen the skin barrier, and ocean kelp to improve texture and boost hydration. Buy Now Courtesy For optimal results, Fresh recommends using the serum in your morning and nighttime routines. Apply a couple drops on freshly cleansed, toned skin, then follow with a moisturizer. Don't forget sunscreen as your final step in the AM. Tea Elixir can serve as your sole serum, but you can also layer it with other actives like vitamin C or retinol. First Impressions Fresh supplied the InStyle beauty team with samples of Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum try out ahead of its launch. I found myself looking forward to reaching for its turquoise glass bottle every morning because the milky serum absorbs quickly into my skin and has a subtle fresh scent that helps me get energized for the day ahead. Pia Velasco, our Senior Beauty Editor, tested the serum at night and had a similar experience. "I love how milky and silky the formula is. It absorbs almost instantly into my skin, which is very helpful when you're doing your skincare routine at night and a second away from falling asleep," she tells me. Both of us noticed our skin looked bouncier and more hydrated after two weeks of consistent use. And Kayla Greaves, our Executive Beauty Editor, even noticed an improvement in her breakouts while testing it. "I use it twice a day and my face has felt more hydrated, smooth, and I've noticed that even if I have a slight breakout, my skin heals rather quickly," she says. "With the way the world's going these days, stress is inevitable, so this product is definitely going to become a part of my regular routine moving forward." VIDEO: 10 Tips Dermatologists Say Are Absolutely Necessary, No Matter Your Skin Type The Takeaway If you're in the market for an easy-to-use serum that will prevent signs of aging with the bonus of extra hydration, Fresh's Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum is for you. The formula features ingredients that are proven to be effective, but are also gentle enough to be layered with other products in your routine. While you won't necessary experience dramatic results on existing wrinkles and fine lines, incorporating it in your skincare routine will prevent them in the future. And hey, you might even notice your blemishes heal faster. Fresh Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum is available now for $80 (30mL) and $110 (50mL) at sephora.com and Sephora stores.