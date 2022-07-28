Fresh's New Anti-Aging Serum Is 15 Years in the Making

The health benefits of tea don't stop at drinking it. Applying a skincare product infused with tea provides your skin with the same antioxidants and jolt of caffeine. Tea drinkers know some teas are stronger than others, which is why Fresh has made the Mauritius tea plant the star of the new Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum.

Through 15 years of research on the ingredient, the brand found that the Mauritius tea plant boosts the skin's bioenergetic systems and provides antioxidant protection, which is crucial for preventing common signs of aging such as wrinkles, fine lines, roughness, dullness, enlarged pores, and loss of elasticity.

The Mauritius tea plant is able to thrive despite the remote island's less than optimal conditions for growth. Because the Mauritius tea plan is resilient enough to thrive in the island's less than ideal conditions for growth, it's extremely effective at protecting skin from environmental aggressors like stress, lack of sleep, and poor diet, all of which can slow down the bioenergetic systems. So it's been extracted to create the Adaptive Phytocompound Tea (APT) Technology infused into the serum.

"Because this plant is so resilient, it contains some molecules that are very new to skincare. We thought if we were able to capture the molecule, it could benefit the skin," Dr. Anne-Laure Bulteau, Fresh's Skin Biologist says of the inspiration behind the serum. "Like the plant, our skin also has to adapt to stressful conditions every day, like lack of sleep and pollution."

Along with APT, Fresh has stacked the formula with tried-and-true ingredients. It's packed with niacinamide to reduce the appearance of pores, hyaluronic acid to smooth wrinkles and deeply hydrate, ceramide III to strengthen the skin barrier, and ocean kelp to improve texture and boost hydration.