One Tube of This Makeup-Removing Cleanser Sells Every Minute Across the World

The following statistic about Fresh's Soy Face Cleanser ($38; sephora.com) is pretty wild. According to the brand, one Soy Face Cleanser is sold every minute across the world.

Since its launch nearly 20 years ago, the cleanser has quickly gained a cult following, becoming a bestseller for the brand. "When creating Soy Face Cleanser, we wanted it to be for every skin type," says Fresh co-founder Lev Glazman. "The idea was a simple, universal product that takes care of all your cleansing needs, even makeup and eye makeup. That was our goal and a challenge, because it’s not common to have a cleanser that’s safe around the eyes. That’s the magic of this product."

RELATED: This Sunscreen Makes Your Skin So Glowy, You'll Never Forget to Apply It

The idea of a cleanser for all skin types might seem like a paradox, but it's exactly why Fresh's is found in so many medicine cabinets. It actually cleans skin without stripping or drying it out. In addition to its namesake firming soy, it contains rosewater to keep skin balanced, cucumber to calm redness, and borage seed oil to boost hydration.

VIDEO: One of Thes Is Sold Every Second Across the World

If, like buying toothpaste, you pick up whatever cleanser is on sale at the drugstore, the popularity of Fresh's Soy Face Cleanser might just be enough to convince you to join everyone else who's added a tube of it to their shopping carts in the last few minutes.