You'll Probably Get Hungry After Looking at This Soap

Etsy seller AubreyEApothecary's food-shaped soap game is strong. So strong, in fact, that just looking at her soapy creations will make you salivate, and may even fool you into thinking it's the real deal.
For example, these Cinnamon Bun Soaps are virtually impossible to tell apart from the actual food, and this corn on the cob soap is scarily realistic. She also makes soap in the shape of sushi, beer, pretzels, donuts, toast (with butter), cookies, ice cream sandwiches, and tons more.
"I always make my bath confections while blasting music, and I'm often caught red handed dancing *VERY* badly to fun hip hop with soap all over myself and a grin across my face," she writes in her Etsy bio. Clearly, this woman has a lot of fun making soap, and she's bringing the joy to her buyers, as well. Just look at these:
Finished making #pretzel #soaps now I want a real one. 😝 #pretzelsoap #aubreyeapothecary #handmadesoap #softpretzel #foodsoap #koshersalt #carbtime #bathtime #freshlybaked #etsyshop #etsy #makersgonnamake #carnivalfood #fairfood #fakefoodsoap #soapmaker #bathroomdecor #soapmaking #entrepreneur #redandwhite
Tell us you don't want a pretzel after seeing this picture.
Teacup soap? Yes, please.
Salivating yet?
How does it look so real? Whaa??
Can't.
HOW?
Today we're makin pie soaps! But in actuality I am always thinking about pie. Soap and otherwise. 🍴🎃 #aubreyeapothecary #soap #etsy #piesoap #foodsoap #zerocalories #guiltfreedessert #etsyshop #soapmaking #makersgonnamake #thanksgivingpie #pumpkinpie #cuteness #kawaii #whippedcreamdollop #pumpkinspice #glycerinsoap
Soap that looks like tiny pies? Heck. Yes.
OK, Aubrey, you can just take our wallets.