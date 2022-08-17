This Eye Cream Sold Outrageously on Prime Day — and Now the Whole Brand Is 50% Off

An interesting part of being a shopping editor is watching people's buying trends; a couple Prime Days ago, Fleur & Bee's eye cream was a major shopper favorite. So if you're one of those people and want a restock, I have good news: Everything from the wind-powered brand is now discounted through August 18 on Amazon and the brand's website.

The brand's Eyes Eyes Baby eye cream is its most-reviewed product, with 75 percent of the people who've tried it leaving a four- or five-star rating. The rich formula features vitamin B3, caffeine, a peptide, vitamin E, and squalane, which makes it uber-moisturizing — so much so that reviewers say deep lines look more shallow and dark circles turn "almost nonexistent."

Shop now: $13 with code SUMMERAHOY (Originally $26); amazon.com and fleurandbee.com

Personally, I feel a similar passion toward Voltaren gel: When you find something that works for your problem, you want to keep it on hand. Fleur & Bee's Vitamin C Serum is likewise beloved, with people going so far as to subscribe to a recurring order. One user said the mix of sodium ascorbyl phosphate, aloe, jojoba, tocopherol, and niacinamide left their skin "noticeably" firmer and brighter.

It's also encouraging that the brand uses 100 percent renewable wind energy to manufacture its products, per its website, and all online orders use carbon neutral shipping. Additionally, all formulas are cruelty-free.

Shop now: $18 with code SUMMERAHOY (Originally $36); amazon.com and fleurandbee.com

Last up is the brand's Crème de la Cream moisturizer, which combines vitamin C, the antioxidant CoQ10, and squalane with hyaluronic acid. Users said it leaves their skin "soft and dewy" — it's so effective that people in their 70s said they saw results in less than a week. The brightening power is no joke: Per a last fan, this moisturizer lightened their dark spots so significantly, it changed their skin routine of 30 years.

Get the Fleur & Bee brightening moisturizer for $14 on Amazon or the brand's website with code SUMMERAHOY through midnight on August 18th.

Shop now: $14 with code SUMMERAHOY (Originally $28); amazon.com and fleurandbee.com