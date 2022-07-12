This Firming Eye Cream Makes Shoppers' Skin Look a "Decade Younger," and It's on Sale

Given Amazon's vast reserve of products, it pays to know where to look on Prime Day. By this point, the site's selection is probably (and sadly) larger than the rainforest it's named after, so the amount of sales can be overwhelming. If you want to make your money count, Fleur and Bee's crowd-pleasing eye cream is a perennial shopper favorite when Prime Day strikes — and this year, it's 30 percent off.

That's a boon for skin, although if you're feeling haggard from the news, no promises that any product is going to help (organizing, on the other hand…). Still, Fleur & Bee's Eyes Eyes Baby Anti-Aging Eye Cream is one of the best things that comes in a tub, right up there with ice cream. It has an army of 600+ loyal fans singing praises via five-star ratings. As one user wrote, it left their dark circles brighter within a week of daily use — and another said it's the best skincare they've used in over 50 years.

What makes it so good? The luxurious cream calls on caffeine to reduce dark circles, olive-derived squalane to hydrate skin, green tea and the peptide Matrixyl 3000 to smooth wrinkles and increase collagen, niacinamide to even texture, and vitamin E to take on discoloration. Per fans, this winning combination makes their wrinkles look almost non-existent and their skin appear "easily" five years younger.

Those in their 60s give it the stamp of approval; as one said, they found the cruelty-free formula while transitioning to a vegan beauty routine, and were soundly impressed by the brightening, moisturizing and firming formula. Others wrote that it made their eye bags less puffy, and their crow's feet "softer and smoother" within a matter of days. As a final reviewer added, three days of using the cream twice daily made their skin look a "decade younger," outperforming hundreds of dollars-worth of other products.

If you'd like to try it for yourself, get Fleur & Bee's Eyes Eyes Baby Anti-Aging Eye Cream while it's on sale for $18.