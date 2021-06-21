The Eye Cream That Makes Shoppers "Look a Decade Younger" in 3 Days Is 40% Off for Prime Day
It's both a blessing and a curse that platforms like TikTok have perfected algorithms that suck you in so quickly. The upside is discovering creations and product finds that make the entire Internet worth it; the downside is if you tap open the app late at night, time will fly by and you'll wake up with dark circles and bags that won't budge. That is, unless you use a phenomenal eye cream like Fleur & Bees' Eyes Eyes Baby, a wonder-worker marked down 40 percent for Amazon Prime Day.
As a skincare enthusiast, I'm skeptical of most eye creams. For one, most work just like moisturizer, but cost you three times as much for a tub a fourth of the size. For another, our eyelid skin is so delicate that I'm wary of touching it more than necessary - as someone with allergies, I rub my eyes more than enough each day. Yet the Fleur & Bee formula wins hundreds of five-star ratings for its incredibly hydrating formula, and its effect on circles, fine lines, and eye bags is undeniable.
"I have tried dozens of eye creams to try to fight my under eye circles," one shopper writes of the hundreds of dollars they've invested to no avail. "After about three days of using [it] in the morning and at night, my eyes look a decade younger." Another notes that after similarly spending hundreds in the search for a concealer that works on their crepey under-eyes, the Fleur & Bee finally made their pebbled, dry texture disappear.
Of its effect on dark circles, someone with raccoon-esque shadows says it completely got rid of them within a week. So what's in the lavender tub? It's like all of The Ordinary's best-sellers combined. There's caffeine to reduce dark circles, olive-derived squalane to powerfully hydrate skin, green tea and the peptide Matrixyl 3000 to smooth wrinkles, niacinamide to even texture, and vitamin E to take on discoloration.
The firming effect is also startlingly good, according to shoppers who say it plumped up their wrinkles so much it "easily" makes them look five years younger. Shoppers also see their bags deflate within a week, the sensitive skin-friendly cream leaving no concern unimproved.
According to board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, that's thanks to the included caffeine, which she says can temporarily improve puffiness. Peptides, meanwhile, "improve the quality of skin and keep it thick and healthy," and squalane is a "fabulous ingredient for improving hydration." On top of that, board-certified dermatologist Michele Green tells InStyle that squalane improves the skin's elasticity, and peptides stimulate collagen production. Love a smart formula, and love a Vanilla Ice-based name.
"Hands down, one of the best eye creams I have ever used! Better than the high end ones purchased at Sephora," writes another person, a sentiment echoed by an 82-year-old shopper who's tried tons of different creams, but calls Fleur & Bee's the best. In the words of a last reviewer: "Living the dream with this cream." Use the code LVQ6Q52Y for 40 percent off the eye cream - and everything else from Fleur & Bee - on June 21 and 22.
