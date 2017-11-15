 One Jar of This Cult-Classic Body Moisturizer Sells Every Minute 

There's no shortage of body moisturizers. Whether you want to take a practical, economical route with a drugstore buy or splurge on a luxe cream that will make you feel fancy every time you crack it open, you've got options to choose from.

Despite the vast selection, every minute in the U.S. someone purchases a jar of First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration ($30; sephora.com) across the brand's stockists, a stat the brand shared with me during a recent deskside on their upcoming launches.

Courtesy $30 SHOP NOW First Aid Beauty

RELATED: 8 Luxe Lip Balms That Are Worth the Splurge

The jar may have a price-tag that's a bit steeper than the jumbo-sized body lotion you usually order off of Amazon at the beginning of every winter, but it's totally justified. First Aid's Ultra Repair Cream is formulated with gentle, but effective hydrating ingredients, which is what's made it a cult-favorite product for people struggling with common skin conditions like eczema.

Formulated with colloidal oatmeal, known for relieving itching and irritation from eczema and rashes, shea butter, a rich emollient that hydrates and protects the skin barrier, calming allantoin, and the brand's antioxidant booster, the lightweight cream heals existing dry patches and hydrates skin to prevent new ones from forming.

VIDEO: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Skincare Products

There's two types of moisturizers out there: people who obsessively slather body lotion on everyday, and the other half who avoid it because all the formulas they've tried are too greasy. If you're part of the latter, Ultra Repair Cream might just be the cream that gets you to finally made moisturizing your skin from head-to-toe a priority. The whipped texture instantly melts into skin and doesn't leave any residue behind.

It's probably been a minute or two since you've started reading this, so now it's your turn to add a jar to your cart.