Firming Serums You Can Actually Feel Working on Wrinkles

As a rule, you need to commit to an anti-aging skincare product for a few weeks in order to see its claims in the flesh, literally. There are some products, though, that elicit an immediate tightening response, and your skin actually starts to feel firmer within minutes. Using it over time is what helps those gratifying results last more than a day, but when you’ve got somewhere to go and you want to look younger by 5 p.m., you won’t hate having these serums on your top shelf. Scroll through to check out a few formulas that get to work ASAP.

PETER THOMAS ROTH Instant Firmx

For a quick firming fix, this Peter Thomas Roth product is your answer. The formula is made with firming agents that, upon contact to your skin, tighten your complexion to mask and smooth out the signs of aging. But made with vitamin C, E, and retinyl palmitate, you get long-term nourishing and protective benefits, too.

Votre Vu Les Sorbet

Let's call this frozen face food. This popsicle-like serum is made with marine elastin and collagen and vegetable peptides to support your skin's structure, relax facial muscles, and boost circulation. The cooling sensation you'll experience once the icy formula touches your skin will soothe and calm your complexion, tightening and toning it in the process.

 

SHISEIDO Future Solution LX Intensive Firming Contour Serum

While it will cost you a pretty penny, Shiseido's little brown bottle is packed with good-for-you ingredients like rubus leaf extract to reduce the appearance of sagging skin, as well as uji green tea extract for antioxidant protection. There is an immediate tightening experience, but with continued use, licorice and okura extract work to make sure that sticks around longer than just a few hours.

ORIGINS Plantscription Powerful Lifting Concentrate

Take the "powerful lifting" in this gold bottle's label seriously. A blend of artichoke extract and acacia gum, among other plant-based ingredients, work to lift, sculpt, and define, all while restoring any lost volume that contributes to sagging or wrinkled skin. Pat in the clear lightweight serum to feel the tightening effects get to work and make it a habit to see the concentrate's revitalizing abilities.

PERRICONE MD OVM Instant Tightening Serum with Retinol

This serum immediately gets to work at tightening your skin, giving it a smooth-to-the-touch feeling. But infused with powerful anti-aging and brightening ingredient retinol, which supports skin cell turnover, the visibility of your fine lines and wrinkles are reduced.

CLINIQUE Sculptwear Lift and Contour Serum for Face and Neck

The body part that really shows your age? It's your neck, and it's often ignored as you slather the skin on your face with anti-aging actives. But if you want to tighten and tone that area in a snap, and fade any fine lines, reach for this Clinique silver bottle.

Juara Clove Flower and Turmeric Anti-Aging Serum

The true magic of this serum reveals itself after a few weeks of continued use, but once you pat in the gel-like formula, your skin will feel instantly more hydrated and smooth, thanks to skin plumping hyaluronic acid. Want those fine lines to fade? Add it to your morning and nightly routine to see the brightening, moisturizing, and exfoliating difference that this concoction of turmeric, goji fruit, and sea algae.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum

The short- and long-chain molecules of hyaluronic acid sink into your skin to provide relief and speedy hydration, leaving your skin feeling noticeably firmer and glowier in seconds.

