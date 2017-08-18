This $20 Hair Removal Device Is a Top-Seller on Amazon

Amazon shoppers don’t hold back when it comes to giving honest and often hilarious reviews, so when a product ranks with a nearly perfect 5 stars and continuously sells out? We listen. And when it’s something that is super affordable and gets rid of unwanted facial hair fast and painlessly? Oh, we really listen.

The Finishing Touch Flawless ($20; amazon.com) currently is the second top-selling beauty product on Amazon right now, only coming in after the all-powerful and ever-popular Crest Whitestrips. It’s a new at-home hair removal device that’s meant to replace your DIY waxing attempts or pricey appointments. Right now, it has an impressive 4.3 out of 5 stars on the platform and keep going out of stock because shoppers are freaking out over its effectiveness.

Besides its Amazon facts and figures, in one month alone, one million devices sold.

RELATED: You Can Actually Feel This Gel Deflating Your Undereye Bags

Powered by batteries, the device uses a rotating head to gently remove hair from your face, whether it's under your lip or just peach fuzz on your cheeks. And we can vouch for it. One InStyle beauty editor attests to it being completely pain free—in fact, she says you can't feel it at all and it doesn't leave behind any redness. Oh, and it'll only put you back $20.

VIDEO: Trust Us, We Tried It: The Modern Perm

Amazon really does have an answer for everything. Get it now before it sells out once again.