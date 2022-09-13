My 62-Year-Old Mom Credits Her Youthful Complexion to This French Serum That's Discounted for 'InStyle' Readers 

My mom and I have always shared an obsession with beauty products. At a young age, she taught me everything, from the importance of washing my face to how to paint my nails to what lipstick shades work with my complexion. That's why it's no surprise that she looks way younger than she actually is — she's in her 60s, but there's not a fine line or wrinkle on her face. Obviously, good genes are at work, but she also uses a myriad of products to upkeep her youthful glow. One of her favorites? The Filorga NCEF-Shot Concentrated Serum.

The French serum packs a pricey punch for 15 milliliters, typically ringing in at $94 — but InStyle readers can exclusively shop it for 20 percent off at Amazon and the brand's website with the code 20INSTYLEVIP. Other than the fact that it's a great time to hop on the deal (the NCEF-Shot serum hardly ever goes on sale), it's a powerful anti-aging product to add to your routine if you're looking for something that will deliver quick results.

According to the brand, the serum mimics a mesotherapy injection, a French-originating face filler, which "involves a superficial injection of hyaluronic acid and revitalizing ingredients into the skin.". It promises to reduce wrinkles, tighten skin, and provide a radiance boost in as little as 10 days thanks to the brand's New Cellular Encapsulated Factors (NCEF) complex, which contains a concentrated cocktail of hyaluronic acid, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The brand previously told InStyle that "the encapsulated formula is easily absorbed into the skin's layers (through the epidermis to the dermis below) where it plumps that layer as an injection (filler) would, but without needles."

My mom says she's seen impressive results after using the serum a few times a week for just under a year. She notes that her skin is definitely firmer and brighter, and that the bottle has lasted longer than expected since she applies it sparingly (the brand recommends using the serum twice daily for the most effective results). Other shoppers even call it "time travel in a bottle," and raves that it adds a "nice sheen" that makes skin "look and feel healthy."

And if you're in the market for more Filorga goodies, you can use our exclusive 20INSTYLEVIP code to get 20 percent off any product on Filorga's site. Customers particularly love the Nutri-Filler Lips plumping balm, which is also formulated with NCEF complex to plump and revitalize lips, and the Hydra-Filled Moisturizer, which is packed with two types of hyaluronic acid to provide a "micro-filler" effect.

This is an exclusive, limited time deal, so don't miss out on Filorga's NCEF-Shot Concentrated Serum while it's still on sale.