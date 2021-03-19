PSA: Fenty Skin Is on Sale for the First Time Ever

When Rihanna forayed into beauty in 2017, she introduced makeup lovers to a powerhouse collection of inclusive products. Since Fenty Beauty's debut, the brand has grown into a complete line of highlighters, foundation, blushes, and eyeshadows (to name a few). So when Fenty Skin launched this past July, it naturally shook up the beauty industry yet again. And now for the first time ever, the entire line is on sale for 25 percent off.
To get the most for your money, try the Vault 5-Piece AM + PM Skincare Set (worth $160) that includes all five products — the Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream, Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, Hydra Vizor Invisible SPF Moisturizer, Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream, and Remove It All Cleanser — for $104. Want to spend a little less? The Fenty Skin Start'rs Full-Size Bundle comes with three best-sellers for $56, while the Day + Night Moisturizer Bundle is now $48.
All five of the products are discounted individually as well, with prices starting at just $19 for the Remove It All Cleanser. At $24, the new eye gel-cream isn't much more expensive and instantly reduces puffiness and dark circles, acting as a primer for concealer applications. It's the perfect pairing to the face gel-cream that smooths out fine lines and wrinkles overnight. You can also opt for the Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner to target large pores and dull skin for $21, or stay protected all-day long with the Hydra Vizor Invisible SPF Moisturizer for $26.
All Fenty Skin products are non-comedogenic, vegan, cruelty-free, and clean, making them suitable for even the most sensitive skin types. What's more, all packaging can easily be recycled when empty.
This rare sale only lasts through the weekend, so we'd recommend grabbing as much as you can from Fenty Skin while it's all 25 percent off. As an added bonus, you'll receive a free Pro Kiss'r Lip Care Set with code KISSME when you spend $100.