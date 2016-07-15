Say Bye to Those Pesky Bug Bites

There are a lot of things we love about summer, but bug bites are not included on that list. But as anyone who has spent a significant amount of time outside in the past few months will tell you, a mosquito bite or two can't really be avoided. And when that's the case, you probably have to deal with the aftermath of wanting to scratch your skin off because it's driving you blooming mad. We've all been there. But I found a little remedy that is about to soothe that irritation and maybe let you get back to living your life instead of being driven mad by an insect bite. It's called Farmaesthetics Bug Bite Balm—and it is a game changer. Read on to find out why.

What It's Called:

Farmaesthetics Bug Bite Balm.

How Much It Will Set You Back?

Two chop't salads... or $15.00; farmaesthetics.com.

What Makes It Special:

It feels good, it smells good, and it’s in a pretty little glass roll on bottle. It works to numb the sting and stop the swelling—instantly!

Who’s It For?

Anybody, wherever there is need for immediate bug bite relief.

When to Use It:

Whenever you notice you have a bug bite.

What It Feels Like:

A cool, numbing sensation. Everything you could want when you want to claw at your skin.

What It Smells Like:

Fresh peppermint.

What the Experts Are Saying:

"No matter how good the bug repellent, inevitably, bug bites happen. So what can we do that is effective and safe when the itch is on? We at Farmaesthetics adhere to the age old 1-2-3 rule: Clean the skin, stop the itch, and start the healing response. This simple trifecta of herbal goodness is a stellar remedy in our bite balm, offering a quick fix to one of summer’s 'inevitables,'" says ​Brenda Brock, Farmaesthetics formulator.