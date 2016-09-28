Currently Living for This Warming Honey Mask 

Some days, your face just needs love. I find that those days are also the ones where my whole person needs a hug. Coincidence? I think not. And of course, when you're feeling emotionally raw and your skin is looking a little worse for the wear, reaching for a mask that's a little more intense might not be the best idea.

On those days, I reach for the mask that I have quickly come to call the facial equivalent of a hug. Read on to find out why you should give your face the same amount of love.

What It's Called:

Farmacy Honey Potion Renewing Antioxidant Hydration

Price:

Ordering the branzino at a nice Italian resto or... $56; sephora.com

What Makes It Special:

Well, there are a number of things that make this mask special. Most obviously, it's slightly warming, which is incredibly pleasant, especially now that it's getting chillier. But beyond that, the honey in it is incredibly moisturizing, and the amino acid-rich royal jelly will really enhance your skin in a way that makes you look much younger and much less tired. Lovely. Just Lovely.

Who’s It For?

If your skin is tired, dry, or if you want to make some fine lines and wrinkles less evident, you should massage this all over your face and indulge in this face changing glow.

When to Use It:

I'd use it a couple of times a week when it gets colder, but there are really no rules. I find myself reaching for dollops of this like Winnie the Pooh.

What It Feels Like:

Smooth, thick, and comforting. And of course, warming.

What It Smells Like:

Honey!