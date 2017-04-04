My Favorite Facial Toning Spray Legit Has One Ingredient 

Shorter isn’t always better, but a condensed ingredients list does often mean you’ve got your hands on a green beauty product. And if staying as au natural as possible and being able to pronounce everything listed on the back of your moisturizer matters to you, I have a feeling my favorite facial toner spray is going to be right up your alley.

That’s because SW Basics Rosewater Toning Mist ($13; target.com) is only made with one substance. Yes, like only one single solitary ingredient. Rosewater, and they make it known on the packaging.

Rosewater is commonly used as a facial spray because it's soothing and an all-star ingredient to help freshen up your makeup or gently and quickly moisturize throughout the day—or when you can't completely reapply your moisturizer. It can also help bring down redness and has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

RELATED: Natural Skincare Brands You Need to Know

And that one ingredient? Well, we're not suggesting it by any means, but because it's food-grade in this circumstance, it's actually ingestible. Like I said, cool, but still doesn't mean I'm going to chug it.

I use it on flights, at my desk when I need a quick pick-me-up (that isn't chocolate or coffee), or before I apply my moisturizer. It smells like rosewater, as you would expect, and feels incredibly refreshing when it lands on your skin, especially if your office building's heat dries you out.

VIDEO: The Best Moisturizers for Year Round Dry Skin

I'm not a sole-user of organic, natural, or green beauty products, but I try to make a conscious effort to pay attention to what's going on and absorbing into my skin. So knowing this little glass bottle's liquid contents consists of one thing and one thing only? I say that's green beauty done right.