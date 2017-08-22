7 Facial Sunscreens to Get You Through the Rest of Summer—and Into Fall 

CentralITAlliance/Getty
Erin Lukas
Aug 22, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

Sunscreen is a non-negotiable part of every skincare routine—regardless of the season. If you've been slacking on regularly applying SPF throughout the summer (no judgment), but it's not too late to start.

Chances are you're going to be taking advantage of what's left of season by spending your weekends at a lake house or on a beach, so there's no better opportunity than a few days in the sun to stock up on a facial sunscreen that will protect your complexion. Bonus: there are a number of formulas to choose from that are fit for the current sweaty, humid weather, and that you can keep wearing post-Labor Day weekend.

Here, we've rounded up our favorite facial sunscreens to pack for the last weekends of summer, and to keep using into the fall.  

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Chantecaille Ultra Sun Protection Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Primer 

This sunscreen doubles as a makeup primer, too. Its invisible, lightweight formula is packed with a blend of antioxidants and carnosine for anti-aging protection. 

Chantecaille $92 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Murad City Skin Age Defence Broad Spectrum Spectrum SPF 50 PA+++

The hard truth: the city you live in can actually be hurting your complexion. This 100-percent mineral sunscreen shields skin from the five environmental causes of skin damage including UVA and UVB rays, pollution, infrared radiation, and blue light from tech devices.  

SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Shiseido Future Solution LX Total Protective Emulsion Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen 

Don't let the three-figure price tag intimidate you, we swear this bottle is worth every penny. In addition to protecting skin from UV rays, this 24-hour hydrating moisturizer-hybrid refines texture while leaving skin with a healthy, dewy finish. 

Shiseido $260 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Phyiscal Daily Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30

This zinc oxide-based sunscreen is also loaded with a team of antioxidants like grape juice and sunflower seed extracts that work together to shield skin from free radicals and environmental aggressors. Bonus: it also offers a sheer tint that flatters a wide range of skin tones.  

Drunk Elephant $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen 

A sunscreen that clears up your breakouts? Yup, it really does exist. Even on summer's most humid days, La Roche-Posay's bottle will absorb the pore-clogging oils that lead to acne and excess shine. 

La Roche Posay $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Omorovicza Mineral UV Shield SPF30

Unlike its mineral-based sunscreen counterparts, Omorovicza's formula feels featherweight on skin. On top of its UVA/UVB SPF 30 protection, this sunscreen reverses sun damage thanks to vitamin C. The light-reflective minerals in the mix blur and mattify complexions for a shine-free finish. 

Omorovicza $125 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen Lotion SPF 55 

One of the most common excuses people make about not wearings sunscreen is that they hate the white cast it leaves behind. That's where this Neutrogena tube steps in. It may go on undetected, but it still shields skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays. Did we mention it's waterproof for up to 80 minutes in the water? 

Neutrogena $8 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!