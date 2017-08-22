7 Facial Sunscreens to Get You Through the Rest of Summer—and Into Fall 

Sunscreen is a non-negotiable part of every skincare routine—regardless of the season. If you've been slacking on regularly applying SPF throughout the summer (no judgment), but it's not too late to start.

Chances are you're going to be taking advantage of what's left of season by spending your weekends at a lake house or on a beach, so there's no better opportunity than a few days in the sun to stock up on a facial sunscreen that will protect your complexion. Bonus: there are a number of formulas to choose from that are fit for the current sweaty, humid weather, and that you can keep wearing post-Labor Day weekend.

Here, we've rounded up our favorite facial sunscreens to pack for the last weekends of summer, and to keep using into the fall.

