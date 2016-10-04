Face Wipes Totally Needed After That Late Night Halloween Party

maybelline/Instagram
Victoria Moorhouse
Oct 04, 2016 @ 2:45 pm

A few years ago, I decided to be a star for Halloween. Yeah, like a metallic gold celestial star. That meant, of course, lots and lots of gems and glitter on my face, along with a ton of other face makeup to get flawless skin before loading on the shimmer. No surprise, I got home well past 2 AM, and committed the ultimate beauty sin of not washing off my makeup. We’ve all done it, right?

When I woke up, it showed. My skin was irritated, blotchy, and on top of all that, just felt uncomfortable. As a result, I refuse to deal with the post-Halloween party skin nightmares ever again, and because I always commit to costumes that require a lot of makeup, I need a late night game plan. 

Makeup wipes fit the bill. Put them in your bathroom or keep them on your bedside table. They are the ultimate emergency makeup removal trick when a full double cleanse unfortunately isn't going to happen. I'm not necessarily planning on not taking off my makeup, but I like knowing I have options in the event that I'm feeling lazy

Need to stock up, too? Check out a few shopping suggestions below!

1 of 5 Courtesy

RMS Beauty Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes

They really are miracle workers. Not only will they remove the most stubborn liquid liner (cat eye, anyone?) they leave your face feeling hydrated... probably when you'd miss that feeling the most, too! 

$16 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Ole Henriksen The Clean Truth Cleansing Cloths: Brightening

I really love these makeup wipes because they effectively remove your makeup, but are also infused with vitamin C to brighten your skin. I experience the most dullness after a late night out, so anything that can help even my skin tone, reduce blotchiness, and take off my foundation is key. 

$15 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Yes To Miracle Oil Primrose Oil Facial Wipes

Meet one of my favorite wallet-friendly beauty buys. They're made specifically for sensitive skin and help sweep off dirt and makeup, while moisturizing your skin in the process. I often use them pre and post-workout and know they'll come in handy after my Halloween festivities. The red lipstick isn't going to remove itself you know...

$6 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Too Cool For School Kazkaza Cleansing Wipes

Before you finally catch those Z's, consider these wipes from Too Cool for School. They are pre-soaked in carrot cleansing water, an ingredient rich in antioxidants that will also take off your makeup, which is really the end goal, isn't it?

$6 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Ogee Daily Facial Cleansing Cloths

These cloths are made with jojoba oil, which is an ingredient similar in structure to your skin's natural oils, so it is lovely as a moisturizer. On top of all that, they are made with AHAs for exfoliation (yessss!) and get an A+ from us for taking off makeup. 

$20 SHOP NOW

